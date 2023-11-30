Charity Market to be rebuilt to the tune of $286M

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is in the process of building a new market structure at Charity, Region Two which would cost the government some $286,684,486.

This was announced by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud on Wednesday during a meeting with the vendors on the Essequibo Coast.

The minister stated that the contract was awarded to Builders Hardware and General Supplies and that works is set to begin promptly and be completed within two months. Builders Hardware was among three contractors who submitted bids for the project which was estimated to cost some $214 million.

Kaieteur News understands that the new resilient steel frame structure will span an impressive 152 feet by 164 feet and it would be rebuilt at the current location of the market, part of which was gutted by fire earlier this year.

It was reported that on the night of July 6, a fire said to be electrical in origin, destroyed a section of the market. This resulted in the damage of 29 stalls, while 11 suffered water damage due to firefighting. Following the blaze, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said at a press conference that the government was looking for 15 acres of land to build a “high-end market” and “shopping mall” for vendors at Charity.

Jagdeo had pointed out the land on which the current structure sits is too small to accommodate any modern type infrastructure of that scale. “And even if you look at the part that is burnt out, it will not facilitate the growth of a modern market, it is a narrow strip, less than a quarter of an acre of land,” Jagdeo explained.

During an inspection of the aftermath of the fire, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn had suggested that a new market will be built with all fire protection systems. He had disclosed that when the new market is constructed that it will be fully equipped with wet riser systems and other means of protection against fires.