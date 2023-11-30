Athletics coach accused of raping girl at Nationals’ still free

One year later…

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The Nationals Schools Cycling Track and Field Championships is in full swing but the coach who allegedly raped a female athlete while he was preparing her for last year’s championship, is still free.

Police told Kaieteur News on Wednesday that the man was never prosecuted and that the matter is still under investigation.

Kaieteur News was prompted to seek an update on the case while this reporter was a spectator at the finals for the track events.

As he watched students representing their respective districts with pride, he recalled that a 14-year-old girl’s dream of doing the same was shattered just days before the launch of the 2022 championships.

Her parents had placed their trust in a prominent athletics coach to prepare for the event. At the time he was very reputable and even held a position at the National Sports Commission (NSC).

On November 25, 2022 while training the girl at the Leonora Track and Field Center, West Coast Demerara (WCD) he sexually assaulted her in one of the changing rooms.

Kaieteur News had learnt that he was prepping a number of athletes for the sporting event held in December last year and at the completion of the routine training sessions, he allegedly lured the girl into one of the rooms where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim later confided in a friend about what had happened to her and contact was immediately made with a Welfare Officer. Her parents were informed and an official report was lodged with Police

A medical examination was done and it proved that the girl was sexually assaulted.

The coach was arrested but was released shortly after as investigators continued investigations into the allegations.

Many had condemned the allegation including the President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson.

He had said, “The AGG does not condone misconduct from our Coaches. We don’t condone the kind of relationship that some Coaches may want to have with Athletes,” Hutson said while adding, “relationships should have its borders, and any Coach, who would want to cross the border where he’s going to knowingly try to have a sexual relationship in any form with any athlete, is not condoned by the Association.”

The athletics coach was even told that he had to step down from his position at the NSC and as a ‘Nationals’ trainer in the country.

While other governing bodies took action, the police force continued to investigate. Investigators had said that they were awaiting a forensic interview to include in their case file. One year has passed since then and they are still investigating.

It should be noted that this is not the first time the coach has been accused of sexual misconduct with athletes.