2023 GHB/Diamond Water Indoor Hockey Festival kicks off today

Nov 30, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The 19th edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival is all set to kick off today at the National Gymnasium, located along Mandela Avenue. This anticipated tournament will span from November 30 to December 3.

This was confirmed yesterday, during a modest ceremony held at the Guyana Cricket Club (GCC) Pavilion. Tricia Fiedtkou, GHB Vice President, orchestrated the event. It marked the official launch of the premier hockey tournament, now supported by a lineup of sponsors including Exxon Mobil, Republic Bank, Value4U Inc., and notably, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) as the platinum sponsor.

Notable figures such as DDL Brand Manager Larry Wills, Ryan Hoppie from Exxon Mobil, Republic Bank’s Marketing Manager Jonelle Dummet, and Tiffany Solomon of Value4U Inc. graced the event with their presence.

This tournament is geared up to witness the showdown between two teams from Trinidad and Tobago, who will showcase their skills against the local Guyanese teams in the Women’s and Master’s Divisions.

Head Panel at yesterday's launch L-R GHB's Dominque Fraser, RBL's Marketing Manager Jonelle Dummet, DDL Brands Manager Larry Wills, VP of GHB Tricia Fiedtkou, Exxon Mobil representative Ryan Hoppie and Tiffany Solomon of Value4U Inc.

During the launch, Fiedtkou expressed her gratitude, stating, “It’s a privilege to host the 19th edition of this tournament. With DDL as our platinum sponsor, Exxon Mobil joining as the Gold sponsor, and Republic Bank supporting as the Silver sponsor, we are truly thankful to our sponsors and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for their consistent support, enabling the success of this event over the years.”

Wills from DDL reiterated their commitment, saying, “We’re delighted to continue supporting hockey in Guyana. We firmly believe in the developmental aspects of sports in this country, and hockey is no exception. Our partnership with this tournament has been longstanding, and we look forward to continuing this journey.”

Dummet from Republic Bank expressed their pleasure in joining the sponsors, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in supporting the community and promoting sports development.

In closing, Vice President Fiedtkou anticipates a thrilling showcase of discipline, skills, and determination throughout the four-day competition. She extended her best wishes to all participating teams, looking forward to an exciting tournament this year.

