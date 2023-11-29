Venezuela promised United Nations in 2022 it would refrain from use of force against territorial integrity of any State

Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – In this second chapter of Kaieteur News’ informative series, “Borderline Facts,” we shift the focus to Venezuela’s intriguing role within “The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.” This coalition, formed in July 2021 in New York, dedicates itself to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter. The group is notable for advocating diplomacy and multilateralism, emphasizing peaceful resolutions over force in addressing issues among UN member states.
Initially, the group comprised 17 countries (Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Laos, Nicaragua, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria, and Venezuela), along with one observer state (Palestine). It later expanded to include Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Mali, bringing the membership to 20.
Significantly, the formation of this group was spearheaded by Venezuela, underscoring its opposition to unilateralism, which is characterized by actions that prioritize a single nation’s agenda, often disregarding the interests or opposition of others.
During an address to the United Nations in 2022, Venezuela on behalf of the grouping, had this to say:
Despite Venezuela’s avowed commitment to these principles, its proposed December 3 referendum presents a stark contrast. The referendum seeks public backing for unilateral measures aimed at annexing the Essequibo Region and potentially establishing it as another state.
In response, the Guyanese government has sought legal protection from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), with a critical ruling expected to be delivered on Friday.
In the interim, Venezuela’s intention to hold such a Referendum in its current form raises critical questions about the integrity of its international commitments.
