Venezuela promised United Nations in 2022 it would refrain from use of force against territorial integrity of any State

Borderline Facts Pt. 2

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – In this second chapter of Kaieteur News’ informative series, “Borderline Facts,” we shift the focus to Venezuela’s intriguing role within “The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.” This coalition, formed in July 2021 in New York, dedicates itself to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter. The group is notable for advocating diplomacy and multilateralism, emphasizing peaceful resolutions over force in addressing issues among UN member states.

Initially, the group comprised 17 countries (Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Laos, Nicaragua, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria, and Venezuela), along with one observer state (Palestine). It later expanded to include Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Mali, bringing the membership to 20.

Significantly, the formation of this group was spearheaded by Venezuela, underscoring its opposition to unilateralism, which is characterized by actions that prioritize a single nation’s agenda, often disregarding the interests or opposition of others.

During an address to the United Nations in 2022, Venezuela on behalf of the grouping, had this to say:

“The Group of Friends considers the Charter of the United Nations to be a milestone and a true act of faith on the best of humanity. It is the code of conduct that has ruled international relations between States for the past 77 years, on the basis of timeless principles; such as, sovereign equality of States, self-determination, noninterference in the internal affairs of States, and refrainment from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State. These are all basic norms and principles that, apart from being the foundation for modern day international law, today remain as relevant as back in 1945.”

“The Group of Friends vows to spare no effort in preserving, promoting and defending the prevalence and validity of the Charter of the United Nations. We reiterate our firm and principled position of support and adherence to its very tenets, which not only are the legally binding and agreed rules by all members of the international community to govern our system of international relations but are also indispensable for fostering international peace and security, the rule of law, economic development, social progress, and diplomatic solutions to global challenges and common threats.”

Despite Venezuela’s avowed commitment to these principles, its proposed December 3 referendum presents a stark contrast. The referendum seeks public backing for unilateral measures aimed at annexing the Essequibo Region and potentially establishing it as another state.

In response, the Guyanese government has sought legal protection from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), with a critical ruling expected to be delivered on Friday.

In the interim, Venezuela’s intention to hold such a Referendum in its current form raises critical questions about the integrity of its international commitments.