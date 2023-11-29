Rain affects majority of opening round, Rose Hall Town Pepsi and Albion register victories

BCB 2023 cricket season, Diors Bits and Pieces Under 23 tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Heavy rainfall throughout the day affected the opening round of the Berbice Cricket Board Diors Bits and Pieces Under23 tournament on Sunday last. With a record 20 Under23 teams participating in the tournament, ten matches were scheduled for the opening round but heavy rainfall throughout the county affected eight of them. Cricket was only possible at the Jai Hind cricket ground and the Area H ground. Matches scheduled for Skeldon, Goed Banana Land, Rose Hall Canje, Locaber, Blairmount, Bush Lot, Cotton Tree, Kennard’s Memorial and D’Edward grounds were all washed out. They will now be played on Saturday.

At the Area H ground, Rose Hall Town Pepsi defeated A spirited Kendall’s Union Sports Club by 5 wickets after the match was reduced to 25overs from the original 40. Batting first after winning the toss, Kendall’s Union were bowled out for 128 in 24.3 overs as the Rose Hall Town Pepsi bowlers maintained a good length and line throughout the innings. Khemraj Parmangal top scored with an attractive 41 before he was brilliantly caught of the bowling of Ramesh Bharrat. His innings included two sixes and five boundaries. Mark Baker supported with 30. The best bowlers for the home team were Arthur Lucas 3 for 24 Jeremy Sandia 3 for 27 and Matthew Pottaya 3 for 24.

Rose Hall Town Pepsi in reply reached 135 in 17.2 overs with Ramesh Bharrat 15, Ramzan Koobeer 20, Tyree Sealy 30, Jeremy Sandia 29 not out and Sohil Mohammed 12 not old all batted well. Hemchan Harris took 2 for 38 for Kendall’s Union.

At the Jai Hind him ground, Albion Community Center easily defeated Edinburgh by 8 wickets to advance to the second round. The visitors were restricted to 55 all out in 15.4 overs as another promising Berbice fast bowler produced a good spell. Berbice Under17 pacer Shiv Harripersaud took six wickets for 18 runs from six overs, while Naeem Khan, Govrav Ramesh, Kelvin Omrao and Kumar Deopersaud took wicket a piece. In reply, Albion raced to 56 for 2 in 5.3 overs with Berbice youth players Ari Arizal Kadir 40 not out and Damian Cecil 10 not out.

The BCB has rescheduled the following matches for Saturday:

Achievers vs D’Edward @ D’Edward

Blairmont vs Woodley Park @Blairmont

Cotton Tree vs Bush Lot United @ Bush Lot

Guymine vs Mt. Sinai @ Locaber

Tucber Park vs Police @ Goed Banana Land

Port Mourant vs Skeldon @ Skeldon

The tournament is been sponsored by Sandie Ross of Diors Bits and Pieces Boutique in West Coast Berbice.