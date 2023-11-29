Madhoo to represent Guyana at 2024 PDC

Kaieteur Sports – In the heart of darting fervor lies a tale of determination and skill, embodied by Norman Madhoo, a 59-year-old Guyanese dynamo is set to represent Guyana at the pinnacle of darts excellence – the 2024 Professional Darts Championship (PDC) Paddy Power World Darts Championship, scheduled to unfold from December 15, 2023, to January 3, 2024 at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London England.

Madhoo, a proud member of the Foreign Links Dart Club, is poised to join the ranks of 96 players vying for supremacy in the sport’s most illustrious tournament, where a staggering £2.5 million in prize money awaits the triumphant contender.

This Guyanese darts maestro’s ascent to this grand stage was no stroke of luck. His journey was paved with remarkable achievements, notably clinching the title of the 2023 Championship Darts for Latin and Caribbean (CDLC). Madhoo’s path to glory saw him navigate through four individual CDLC qualifiers, emerging as the ultimate victor among 32 fiercely competitive players.

Notably, Madhoo’s prowess extends far beyond mere statistics. With an impressive tally of 102 wins, including 42 losses, he stands as a testament to unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of perfection. His triumph in the final qualifiers, securing a total of 44 points, cemented his place among the elite contenders poised to seize the darting crown.

However, Madhoo’s quest for greatness transcends personal milestones. As the sole representative not only from Guyana but also from the Caribbean, South America, and Latin America, he embodies the hopes and aspirations of an entire region. Amidst the daunting lineup of formidable opponents, Madhoo aims for nothing short of the bullseye, poised to etch his name among the legends of the sport.

Norman Madhoo stands on the precipice of history, armed not just with darts but with an unyielding spirit that embodies the essence of sportsmanship and the thrill of competition. The club extends thanks to Massy Distributors, Sunny and Sweety Food Snackette and Pereira Logistics for their generous support towards offsetting his participation at the upcoming championship.