Head Coach Omar Khan reveals strong Lady Jags squad for crucial November 29 showdown in Concacaf W road to Gold Cup against Dominica

Kaieteur Sports – Lady Jags’ Head Coach Omar Khan has finalised a formidable squad which includes captain Chante’ Sandiford and forward Annalisa Vincent for the crucial November 29 clash against Dominica in the Concacaf W Road To Gold Cup.

This match is pivotal for Guyana as they strive to solidify their lead in League B, Group A with just one more game remaining in the qualifying round.

The Senior Women’s National Team boasts three wins and one loss, accumulating nine points, with Suriname trailing in second place with six points. Antigua and Barbuda, along with Dominica, stand at four points each, at third and fourth positions in the league standings.

Finishing the group stage atop the standings would mean Guyana’s ascent to League A, a significant achievement akin to the Golden Jaguars’ success earlier this month.

Head Coach Omar said the team is geared up for the final two matches in League B with a collective goal to hold onto the top spot. “We are ready to play the last two matches in our league B, we know it will not be easy but we all have one goal and that is to maintain that leading position. That would mean that we can, following the men who set a good example by being promoted to the A League, write history by competing at the highest level with both teams. This group of players and staff would certainly deserve that.”

He added: “The last two games against Suriname gave us six important points, but looking back at the game, there is still a lot of room for improvement that we will work hard on in the near future. We hope that the people will be able to support us as much as possible even though we are not playing in our home country. Hopefully we will make everyone and ourselves proud by closing this window with the group win.”

The lineup for Wednesday’s game at the IR Franklin Essed Stadium in Suriname from 7 p.m. features:

Goalkeepers

Chante’ Sandiford

Raven Edwards-Dowdall

Aneesa O’Brien

Defenders

Anya Tribune

Anika Sproxton

Kristen Bettencourt

Glengie Lewis

Rylee Traicoff

Ghilene Joseph

Reece Scott

Savanna Mondesir- Singh

Midfielders

Stefanie Kouzas

Brianne Desa

Samantha Banfield

Tiandi Smith

Hannah Baptiste

Jalade Trim

Forwards

Otesha Charles

Shanice Alfred

Neema Liverpool

Annalisa Vincent

Dylana Makarowski

Sandra Johnson

The Concacaf W Road To Gold Cup, featuring 34 registered senior women’s national teams, is a qualifying platform for the much-anticipated 2024 W Gold Cup. This tournament stands as the premier competition for senior footballers across the Concacaf region.

The top team from each League B group, making a total of three teams, will progress to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

Guyana’s final group stage match is set against Antigua and Barbuda on December 3, scheduled for 5 p.m at the IR Franklin Essed Stadium in Suriname.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde said he is confident that the chosen squad will triumph for both pride and country. “Our national teams are excelling on the global stage with remarkable performances. The GFF remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the national team programme,” Forde said.

“In this pivotal game, the Lady Jags foremost goal is to sustain their lead in the group, striving for promotion to League A, mirroring the recent triumph of the Golden Jaguars. The Lady Jags’ remarkable display already fills us with immense pride.”