Covent Garden Sec claims 2023 Plyers Cup title

Nov 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – On Saturday last, Covent Garden Secondary school defeated Annandale Secondary school to lift the 2023 Plyers Cup.  Organised by Trevon Boston, the thrilling 8-a-side, 5 overs, Tapeball cricket competition concluded at the Durban Park, Tarmac.

Batting first, Covent Garden Secondary posted a formidable 50-3 from their allotted 5 overs. In response, Annandale Secondary school were restricted to 48-4 in their 5 overs which lead to a comfortable 2 runs victory, as Cobven Gardens clinched the 2023 title in an exciting final match.

The tournament, generously sponsored by Gafoors, culminated in Covent Garden Secondary being awarded the championship trophy by organiser Boston, recognizing their outstanding performance.

