Covent Garden Sec claims 2023 Plyers Cup title

Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – On Saturday last, Covent Garden Secondary school defeated Annandale Secondary school to lift the 2023 Plyers Cup. Organised by Trevon Boston, the thrilling 8-a-side, 5 overs, Tapeball cricket competition concluded at the Durban Park, Tarmac.
Batting first, Covent Garden Secondary posted a formidable 50-3 from their allotted 5 overs. In response, Annandale Secondary school were restricted to 48-4 in their 5 overs which lead to a comfortable 2 runs victory, as Cobven Gardens clinched the 2023 title in an exciting final match.
The tournament, generously sponsored by Gafoors, culminated in Covent Garden Secondary being awarded the championship trophy by organiser Boston, recognizing their outstanding performance.
$1,000 – 5US$ for a thin slice of pumpkin.
Nov 29, 2023…Records tumble at Edinburgh Kaieteur Sports – A thrilling showdown is on the horizon for the Boys U8 400m finals at the National Schools Championship, featuring the remarkable talents of...
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – In recent days, Venezuela has toned down, appreciably, its anti-Guyana rhetoric. This is likely due... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]