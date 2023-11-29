ANSA McAL supports Petra Org. for 2023 Goodwill Int’l Football Series

Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – ANSA McAL, a prominent beverage company, held a simple presentation at their Beterverwagting site yesterday to announce their partnership with the Petra Organisation for the fourth annual Goodwill Football Series, scheduled from December 12th to 22nd.
During the ceremony, Director Troy Cadogan presented a sponsorship cheque of $1,260,000 to support the 2023 tournament expenses. This year’s event, hosted by Guyana under the Petra Organisation, will welcome three international school teams, including the reigning 2022 Digicel champions from Jamaica, the esteemed Claredon College, as well as St. Benedick’s College from Trinidad and Tobago, who clinched the 2022 College football championship along with the Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs Four (VWO-4) runner-up of Suriname’s 2022 Schools football season.
Among the confirmed participants are defending champions DC Caesar Fox Secondary School and St Ignatius Secondary, with additional slots open for the top three finishers in the ongoing Limacol U18 Football League. Presently, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary, Bartica Secondary, and Santa Rosa occupy the top spots on the points table.
Troy Mendonca, Director of Petra Organisation, expressed gratitude to ANSA McAL for their enduring support. He highlighted the tournament’s significant growth potential, evolving from a modest event with three teams, including a single foreign team, to this year’s expanded lineup of eight participating teams.
The tournament, featuring matches on December 12th, 14th, 16th, 19th, and 22nd, will kick off with a March-Past at the Queen’s College ground on December 12th. Each playing day will feature four matches, culminating in the grand finale on December 22nd. Fans can expect exciting clashes and spirited competition throughout the event.
