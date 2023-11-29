Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ANSA McAL supports Petra Org. for 2023 Goodwill Int’l Football Series

Nov 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – ANSA McAL, a prominent beverage company, held a simple presentation at their Beterverwagting site yesterday to announce their partnership with the Petra Organisation for the fourth annual Goodwill Football Series, scheduled from December 12th to 22nd.

During the ceremony, Director Troy Cadogan presented a sponsorship cheque of $1,260,000 to support the 2023 tournament expenses. This year’s event, hosted by Guyana under the Petra Organisation, will welcome three international school teams, including the reigning 2022 Digicel champions from Jamaica, the esteemed Claredon College, as well as St. Benedick’s College from Trinidad and Tobago, who clinched the 2022 College football championship along with the Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs Four (VWO-4) runner-up of Suriname’s 2022 Schools football season.

Petra Org. Secretary Jacklyn Boodie receives sponsorship cheque from ANSA McAL Lucozade Brand Manager Kristoff Stoll (center) as Director Troy Codogan and Troy Mendonca (Petra) share the moment.

Petra Org. Secretary Jacklyn Boodie receives sponsorship cheque from ANSA McAL Lucozade Brand Manager Kristoff Stoll (center) as Director Troy Codogan and Troy Mendonca (Petra) share the moment.

Among the confirmed participants are defending champions DC Caesar Fox Secondary School and St Ignatius Secondary, with additional slots open for the top three finishers in the ongoing Limacol U18 Football League. Presently, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary, Bartica Secondary, and Santa Rosa occupy the top spots on the points table.

Troy Mendonca, Director of Petra Organisation, expressed gratitude to ANSA McAL for their enduring support. He highlighted the tournament’s significant growth potential, evolving from a modest event with three teams, including a single foreign team, to this year’s expanded lineup of eight participating teams.

The tournament, featuring matches on December 12th, 14th, 16th, 19th, and 22nd, will kick off with a March-Past at the Queen’s College ground on December 12th. Each playing day will feature four matches, culminating in the grand finale on December 22nd. Fans can expect exciting clashes and spirited competition throughout the event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

$1,000 – 5US$ for a thin slice of pumpkin.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

DeSouza, Bristol to collide in U8 400m finals

DeSouza, Bristol to collide in U8 400m finals

Nov 29, 2023

…Records tumble at Edinburgh Kaieteur Sports – A thrilling showdown is on the horizon for the Boys U8 400m finals at the National Schools Championship, featuring the remarkable talents of...
Read More
ANSA McAL supports Petra Org. for 2023 Goodwill Int’l Football Series

ANSA McAL supports Petra Org. for 2023 Goodwill...

Nov 29, 2023

Head Coach Omar Khan reveals strong Lady Jags squad for crucial November 29 showdown in Concacaf W road to Gold Cup against Dominica

Head Coach Omar Khan reveals strong Lady Jags...

Nov 29, 2023

Covent Garden Sec claims 2023 Plyers Cup title

Covent Garden Sec claims 2023 Plyers Cup title

Nov 29, 2023

Madhoo to represent Guyana at 2024 PDC

Madhoo to represent Guyana at 2024 PDC

Nov 29, 2023

2023 Vurlon Mills Youth Football Festival officially launched

2023 Vurlon Mills Youth Football Festival...

Nov 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]