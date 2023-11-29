Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

2023 Vurlon Mills Youth Football Festival officially launched

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday marked the initiation of an exciting new collaboration as the esteemed mobile network, E-Net, joined hands with the visionary founder of Vurlon Mills Football Academy. Their partnership aims to present the highly anticipated 2023 Vernon Mills Youth Football Festival, slated to unfold on December 2-3 at the Saints Stanislaus ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Young footballer scores during the Bend it Like Enet challenge.

The ceremonial launch of this partnership witnessed an outpouring of support from influential public figures. Notable personalities such as Enet Mobile Manager Robert Hiscock, Mark Viera from Vieira 66 Logistics, Stephen Grell of Republic Bank, Princessa Wilkie representing John Fernandes Limited, Marissa Jordan of Ramps Logistic, and Hits and Jams’ Kerwin Bollers, alongside Enet’s Tariq Dakhil, graced the event with their presence among other.

Winners of the Bend It Like Enet challenge pose for photo-op at yesterday's launch.

Vurlon Mills, the academy’s founder and former national footballer, expressed profound gratitude to E-Net for their unwavering support. Mills emphasized that the sponsorship materialized following his initial interaction with E-Net, marking the pivotal moment that led to this collaboration.

John Fernandes' Princessa Wilkie in her element during the 'How Messi Are You' challenge. 

Simultaneously during the launch, academy members (youngsters) engaged with representatives from various corporate entities through skill-based challenges. Activities like “Bend It Like Enet” and “How Messi Are You” saw enthusiastic participation from both the young talents and E-Net representatives, competing for the chance to secure E-Net’s memorabilia.

Vurlon Mills, founder of the Academy during his featured address.

E-Net’s active involvement in community development via sports underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to nurturing and fostering emerging talents. This partnership embodies their dedication to supporting and uplifting local communities through sporting initiatives.

