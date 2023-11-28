Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery Volleyball tournament

Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM
Nov 28, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Dutch Volleyball giants, Yelyco dominated this past weekend’s “Road 2 Recovery” Tournament, which saw an action-packed weekend capped off with some exceptional matchups which ended on Sunday, at the National Gymnasium.
Against the local ladies, Yelyco women put on a master-class, securing the opening set with a 25-12 lead. The Guyanese put up a good fight but Yelyco’s relentless assault continued in the second set, as they surged to a score-line of 25-16. The third set saw a spirited effort from the Guyanese Female Team; however Suriname maintained their grip, sealing the set with a 25-18 win.
The men’s Demerara Volleyball faced a formidable challenge from the Yelyco Males, who scorched them by 3 sets to none.
Despite a never-give-up approach, the Berbice Senior Male Team demonstrated unwavering class despite their efforts not reflecting in the final stats, as another Suriname team, the Yellow Birds eased themselves to a 3-0 win. The Yellow Birds displayed a commendable performance, with strategic plays and powerful serves that secured their victory.
Essequibo is we own, can we say the same about the oil?
Nov 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Plans for the Moto Sharks Guyana Christmas Dirt Bike Championship set for December 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex in Georgetown are on stream. The event will be held on a...
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo’s failure to ring-fence the various field development plans that have come to his... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]