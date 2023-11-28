Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery Volleyball tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Dutch Volleyball giants, Yelyco dominated this past weekend’s “Road 2 Recovery” Tournament, which saw an action-packed weekend capped off with some exceptional matchups which ended on Sunday, at the National Gymnasium.

Against the local ladies, Yelyco women put on a master-class, securing the opening set with a 25-12 lead. The Guyanese put up a good fight but Yelyco’s relentless assault continued in the second set, as they surged to a score-line of 25-16. The third set saw a spirited effort from the Guyanese Female Team; however Suriname maintained their grip, sealing the set with a 25-18 win.

The men’s Demerara Volleyball faced a formidable challenge from the Yelyco Males, who scorched them by 3 sets to none.

Despite a never-give-up approach, the Berbice Senior Male Team demonstrated unwavering class despite their efforts not reflecting in the final stats, as another Suriname team, the Yellow Birds eased themselves to a 3-0 win. The Yellow Birds displayed a commendable performance, with strategic plays and powerful serves that secured their victory.