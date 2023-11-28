Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery Volleyball tournament

Nov 28, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports –  Dutch Volleyball giants, Yelyco dominated this past weekend’s “Road 2 Recovery” Tournament, which saw an action-packed weekend capped off with some exceptional matchups which ended on Sunday, at the National Gymnasium.

Action in the Women's category in this past weekend's Road 2 Recovery volleyball tournament. 

Action in the Women’s category in this past weekend’s Road 2 Recovery volleyball tournament.

Against the local ladies, Yelyco women put on a master-class, securing the opening set with a 25-12 lead. The Guyanese put up a good fight but Yelyco’s relentless assault continued in the second set, as they surged to a score-line of 25-16. The third set saw a spirited effort from the Guyanese Female Team; however Suriname maintained their grip, sealing the set with a 25-18 win.

Yelyco men's team celebrate their weekend of dominance 

Yelyco men’s team celebrate their weekend of dominance

The men’s Demerara Volleyball faced a formidable challenge from the Yelyco Males, who scorched them by 3 sets to none.

Action in the Men's category in this past weekend's Road 2 Recovery volleyball tournament. 

Action in the Men’s category in this past weekend’s Road 2 Recovery volleyball tournament.

Despite a never-give-up approach, the Berbice Senior Male Team demonstrated unwavering class despite their efforts not reflecting in the final stats, as another Suriname team, the Yellow Birds eased themselves to a 3-0 win. The Yellow Birds displayed a commendable performance, with strategic plays and powerful serves that secured their victory.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Essequibo is we own, can we say the same about the oil?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Day/night Dirt Bike Race set for December 2

Day/night Dirt Bike Race set for December 2

Nov 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Plans for the Moto Sharks Guyana Christmas Dirt Bike Championship set for December 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex in Georgetown are on stream. The event will be held on a...
Read More
Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery Volleyball tournament

Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery...

Nov 28, 2023

Newbies District 9 crowned Cycling Champions

Newbies District 9 crowned Cycling Champions

Nov 28, 2023

Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East Bank vs. The Rest Football competition

Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East...

Nov 28, 2023

Chulai, Surujpaul lead Night Warriors to victory

Chulai, Surujpaul lead Night Warriors to victory

Nov 28, 2023

GFF match officials involved in an accident in Hopetown

GFF match officials involved in an accident in...

Nov 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]