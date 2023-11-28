Security Guard confesses to stealing gun, ammo from employer

Kaieteur News – A security guard attached to the Professional Guard Services (PGS) may very well be spending the Christmas holidays behind bars after confessing to stealing a .38 revolver and five matching rounds of ammo, property of PGS, located in Subryanville.

The guard, who is scheduled to be charged, was identified as Horace Thomside, a resident of Adelaide Street, Charlestown. According to reports, at around 07:00h on November 24, 2023, Olton Mars, a 38year-old driver, signed for and collected eight .38 revolvers and two shotguns from Sabrina Henry, a 26-year-old Duty Officer employed with PGS.

Mars claimed that after he signed for the firearms, he placed them under the mat in the front passenger seat of the motor car he was driving. The man said he then went to Pradoville/Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where he picked up Thomside to take him to another site located at Saffon Street, Charlestown.

After picking Thomside up the duo went to Case Diamond on East Street, New Building Society and Caribbean Airlines both on the Avenue of the Republic, where Mars issued a .38 revolver to each of the ranks on duty.

Mars said he and Thomside then headed to Saffon and Broad Streets where he dropped Thomside off at his work location and also issued him a .38 revolver. Mars then traveled to Agricola to issue another .38 firearm to a guard on duty. However, when he arrived at Agricola, he realized that the gun and five matching rounds of ammunition were missing.

The man immediately contacted Henry and informed her of the missing weapon. A search for the weapon and matching ammunition was done at the worksites to no avail. Several persons were questioned in the process after which the police was called in. This resulted in the arrest of both Mars and Thomside.

Thomside was interviewed by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks and cautioned. During the interview, Thomside confessed to stealing the gun and ammunition. He told investigators that the items were hidden under his bed.

Police were taken to his Lot 76 Adelaide Street, Charlestown residence, and a search of his bedroom produced the said .38 revolver and five rounds of .38 ammunition wrapped in a sock.