President Ali leaves for Dubai

Nov 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali left Guyana this afternoon for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he will be leading a delegation at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP) 28.
Guyana is expected to push climate financing, forest incentives, and its model Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). It will also co-chair the group of forested countries in the Commonwealth in providing guidance on the environment.
Vice President, the Honourable Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and a number of other Government officials are also scheduled to take part in the event.
The Conference commences on Thursday, November 30, 2023, with several meetings. President Ali is expected to return on Saturday, December 2nd.
