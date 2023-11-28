Newbies District 9 crowned Cycling Champions

Kaieteur Sports – A rampant District 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo), thanks to their cyclists, stormed to the winners’ row of the inner circuit race which ended yesterday at the National Park.

District 9 finished with an aggregate of 225 points as they secured the cycling title. In second place, District 10 finished with 201 points while District 6 settled for 3rd with 157 points.

The clear-cut winners bagged an impressive 14 Gold Medals, along with 5 Silver and one Bronze. Lelian Jordan who won 3 events along with Rayane Thomas and Maggie Joseph, who had 2 respective event wins, headlined the women’s category.

In the Boys 5000M Open race, the Gold Medal went to Ajani Cutting of District 14. He got the better of day one frontrunner Alexander Leung (District 11), who was bumped to 2nd for the Silver medal with District 6’s Sidwell Sandy of District 6, coming in 3rd.

For the ladies, Thomas copped gold in the 3000M Open before bagging gold yet again in the Girls 2000M Open.

Competing in the Girls U-14, Lilane Thomas category grabbed Gold Medals in the 1500M, 2000M and 1000M events. Joseph shined in the 800M and 400M events as she too dominated the Girls U14.

The track and field leg of the Championships gets underway today at the Leonora Track.