Man’s body found in bushes after leaving home to visit friend, 79 Village, Berbice

Kaieteur News – The body of a man who had left his home to visit a friend a few villages away was found wrapped in a hammock in some bushes on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Michael Jackson of #72 Village, reportedly left home around 21:30 hours on Saturday for the #77 Housing Scheme area, where the friend lives. He was found dead in the same area.

His family believes the father of three, was murdered since he had a wound to his head. Jackson had promised his wife Jenny Smith that he was going to take her to the beach on Sunday. After awaiting his return for hours, she was informed of his death the following day.”And meh hoping for he come back home and he nah come back home. He tell me we gone go beach on the Sunday, so we waiting for he and we still nah see he. Till around 2:00 to 3:00 meh get fuh know Micheal Jackson dead,” Smith said.

A cousin identified as Onika Felix said that the family would like to have justice for their loved one. “We want justice. It’s a life and I don’t see that they should have done that to him. Despite whatever he had done to them, they could have reported it…”