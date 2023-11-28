Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man’s body found in bushes after leaving home to visit friend, 79 Village, Berbice

Nov 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The body of a man who had left his home to visit a friend a few villages away was found wrapped in a hammock in some bushes on Sunday.

Deceased, Michael Jackson

Deceased, Michael Jackson

The deceased identified as Michael Jackson of #72 Village, reportedly left home around 21:30 hours on Saturday for the #77 Housing Scheme area, where the friend lives. He was found dead in the same area.

His family believes the father of three, was murdered since he had a wound to his head. Jackson had promised his wife Jenny Smith that he was going to take her to the beach on Sunday. After awaiting his return for hours, she was informed of his death the following day.”And meh hoping for he come back home and he nah come back home. He tell me we gone go beach on the Sunday, so we waiting for he and we still nah see he. Till around 2:00 to 3:00 meh get fuh know Micheal Jackson dead,” Smith said.

A cousin identified as Onika Felix said that the family would like to have justice for their loved one. “We want justice. It’s a life and I don’t see that they should have done that to him. Despite whatever he had done to them, they could have reported it…”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Essequibo is we own, can we say the same about the oil?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Day/night Dirt Bike Race set for December 2

Day/night Dirt Bike Race set for December 2

Nov 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Plans for the Moto Sharks Guyana Christmas Dirt Bike Championship set for December 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex in Georgetown are on stream. The event will be held on a...
Read More
Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery Volleyball tournament

Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery...

Nov 28, 2023

Newbies District 9 crowned Cycling Champions

Newbies District 9 crowned Cycling Champions

Nov 28, 2023

Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East Bank vs. The Rest Football competition

Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East...

Nov 28, 2023

Chulai, Surujpaul lead Night Warriors to victory

Chulai, Surujpaul lead Night Warriors to victory

Nov 28, 2023

GFF match officials involved in an accident in Hopetown

GFF match officials involved in an accident in...

Nov 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]