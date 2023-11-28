Day/night Dirt Bike Race set for December 2

Kaieteur Sports – Plans for the Moto Sharks Guyana Christmas Dirt Bike Championship set for December 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex in Georgetown are on stream.

The event will be held on a semi-motorcross track developed by Jimmy Ten Pow, and according to the club’s Assistant Secretary, Superintendent Prem Narine, they have improved the model of the track, adding more extreme ramps.

“You will see bikes flying,” Narine indicated at the event’s official launch on Saturday at the Georgetown Club.

Furthermore, Narine reminded persons that the funds raised go to charity and reflected on their April event, assisting the fallen officer’s wife in constructing their home.

Meanwhile, Kathy Shuffler-Ten Pow, the club’s Secretary, revealed they would be races for beginners (50cc), females, and over 40, along with the usual 65cc, 85cc, 125cc, 250cc, quads, and a 125L Suzuki series.

At least 30 competitors are set to compete across the various categories.

Support from corporate Guyana has rolled in for the charity event, and Vishal Sawh, proprietor of Auto Toy Store, is leading the way.

According to the former grass track racer, it is refreshing to see the rejuvenation of the sport, as this is usually the first step for persons who venture into circuit racing.

Through his Liqui Moly oil brand, Sawh felt having children race in a controlled environment is vital for the sport.

More so, Devon London, Head of Business at ENet, noted, “Anything that supports the youths of Guyana is part of our core focus; we want to develop Guyanese talent, so we are proud to be part of any initiative that does such.”

The calls for support were further echoed by Denzel Hopkinson of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., who appealed to people to come out in their numbers since they support youth and charity.

The organizers hope to accommodate 1,500 – 2,000 patrons safely and indicated there would be a stand for viewing from the seawall.

Tickets cost 1000 for anyone 12 years and older, while patrons under 12 will be admitted free.

Other corporate support has come from Suzuki /Atlantic Marine, Dinar, Ricks & Sari, Mings Products and Services/Yamaha, Akbar, C&L Construction, Luminous, KSM Investments, Bently Security Services, Caresworth Medical Center & Pharmacy, RSGS, AJM Enterprise, Star Party Rentals, City Printery, Devesh Construction, Ambassador Bus Service, K. Martin Construction, FKH Investment, Sawa Investment Inc, Sleepin Bike Shop, Prems Electrical, and Suri Trading.