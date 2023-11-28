$81M to fix-up airport baggage area at new CJIA

Kaieteur News – The recently renovated Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) would see the government spending another $81 million more to repair the airport’s baggage make-up area.

This area is a nonpublic area where checked baggage for departing flights is sorted and loaded into containers or onto baggage carts. According to information published on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, the $81,158,185 contract was awarded to K&S General Contractors Inc. When bids were opened for the project in late August, a total of four contractors had applied for the works which were estimated to cost $82,394,258.

This publication had reached out to CJIA on September 1for a brief comment on the reason behind the works and to provide some details as to the scope of works for the project, but the airport never relayed the information even though its public relations officer had promised to issue a press release.

Kaieteur News had reported that the new works for the airport are part of the government’s plans to modernise the facility. With over US$160 million already pumped into the expansion of CJIA– citizens should expect more of their taxpayers’ dollars going towards the ‘continued modernisation’ of the airport.

Last year at a press conference, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill told reporters that construction on the airport will continue. The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo and has passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar. However, when the David Granger administration took over in 2015, it said that the very defective plan needed adjustments and changes were made. The decade-old project was awarded to Chinese contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the sum of US$150 million: $138 million from the China Exim Bank and $12 million from the consolidated fund – taxpayers’ money.

When the PPP administration took office in August 2020, Minister Edghill had stated that they were not satisfied with the work that was done by the contractor and as such, they had negotiated and gotten CHEC to do additional works at the airport at no cost to Guyana. The additional works that were done by the contractor included a superstructure, corridor and curtain wall. It was only recently that CHEC completed the works on the airport. Notably, while the contract cost with the Chinese contractor remains at US$150M, the government is undertaking several multi-million upgrades to the airport.

On Sunday, Kaieteur News had reported that the government would be spending approximately $703 million after a project was awarded by NPTAB to have CJIA’s international apron be renovated to from asphaltic concrete pavement to a rigid pavement.