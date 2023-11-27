International Friendly: Suriname U-17 levels the playfield against Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – Suriname’s female Under-17 football squad turned the tide on their host, Guyana, to earn a well-fought victory in their second international friendly encounter on Sunday at the Eve Leary Sport Complex Ground.

A narrow 1 – 0-triumph was achieved by the visiting team compliments of Shanika Kertoidjojo, who scored the decider in the 23rd minute. This win now takes the four-match series to one a piece with the other two matches scheduled for December 16 and 17.

Saturday’s showdown was another nail-biter but with a lot more goals in the equation as Guyana showed incredible determination to emerge victorious 3 – 2 in the first encounter.

Suriname swiftly secured the lead with a goal from Samanie Loe-A-Foe as early as the third minute then doubled their lead when Shanora Wijngaarde found the back of the net in the 19th minute.

However, Guyana fought back, with Tanya DeVair scoring for the home team in the 23rd minute, narrowing the gap before the first half concluded. A reenergized home team emerged for the second haf as Nydel Nelson’s 37th-minute equaliser reignited their spirits of the team and supporters.

Surname made several unsuccessful attempts to break the tie, but it was Nelson who clinched victory for Guyana with a sensational goal in the 67th minute.