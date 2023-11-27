Guyana to build registry for organ donations

Kaieteur News – Last year, the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Act was passed in the National Assembly and subsequently, a committee was put in place to enforce its mandate.

Currently, the body is looking to build a registry for donors and recipients of organs so that there will be a matching system in place as well as the requisite procedures prior to donor organ operations.

As such, the authorities will be better equipped to carry out donor transplants which will be done after a person is declared brain dead, once they are part of the programme.

During a press conference on Friday, Director of Medical Services at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Navindranauth Rambarran spoke on the issue. “These cadaveric donors are brain dead, but are being supported on a ventilator or life support machine. Their organs are otherwise good and can be used to save patients. And if it was their wish to be a donor, then we will approach the family and ask them, if they would agree to have those organs used to save someone’s life.”

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, who also spoke at the event, said that work is ongoing on the creation of the registry. “We are working on that document ({for the registry}, where in the near future if somebody would have gotten into a very tragic accident, and there is a very slim chance they will survive, if they are enrolled in the programme they can donate, and we can be able to use those organs.”

It is important to note that in a lot of developed countries organ donation is practised, he said, adding that, “so we have to get people to understand the importance of being a donor and if they get into a catastrophic accident then their organs will be used to save somebody’s life. So that’s the next phase.”

He said the establishment of the registry will lessen some of the hurdles a patient may encounter to find donors and it will also better enable the running of tests if one is a part of the programme since the information will be available before hand.

“What we need is matching…you got to match so the chances will be better so that is what this test is all about,” Dr. Anthony said.

“Right now, we have a couple of challenges if you don’t have a relative or so donating to you, we have to make sure that whoever is donating that they kidney they are donating matches with the person who needs the kidney that’s why they have to do these testing.”

Guyana nor the Caribbean currently has the capacity to carry out donor testing, and as such, samples are sent to Miami and other hospitals in the United States for analysis.