Guyana Prison Service notes reduction in smuggling at the jails

Kaieteur News – Smuggling has always been a major challenge which the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) faces annually. There have been many instances in which ranks attached to the prisons, as well as civilians, made attempts to “bring in” items into the country’s jails that are clearly prohibited by the law.

Recently, a raid was carried out by the Joint Services at the New Amsterdam Prisons’ male and female dormitories and a number of items were confiscated by the lawmen. The only means by which such items would have reached into the hands of the prisoners was by smuggling.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Prison Services (GPS) Rajiv Bisnauth said that the illegal act is still being carried out. “We have had a few persons who were caught and we have been updating the Facebook page.” He noted that while there has not been an increase in the smuggling of items at the jails this year, persons are still trying to smuggle in things on a day-to-day basis. As they are caught, they are charged and face the full brunt of the law.

Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot in a release posted on the GPS Facebook page, warned persons against smuggling attempts at the prisons. On Thursday, he said that “members of the public and prison officers found colluding in smuggling contraband into the various prison facilities will face the full consequences of the law.”

Even though there have been increased monitoring and surveillance at all the prison locations across the country, it was observed that several attempts by members of the public are still being made to take contraband into the prison locations.

This, Elliot said, is an offence under Section 53 (1) of the Prison Act, which attracts a fine or a period of imprisonment. Additionally, he warned that “there will be no letup in bringing down corrupt officers, family members and friends of inmates who are bent on breaking the law.”

Elliot further noted that with more sophisticated means of stopping and seizing contraband items before they reach a prison facility’s population, several persons have been searched and subsequently arrested.

The situation, he added, should be a concern, as he reminded officers of their duties and sternly warned that those found culpable will face the law.

He further said that while efforts are being made to improve the physical structures and improve the use of technology within the prison system, security of the jails relies on the human factor.