GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS CHAMPIONSHIPS

– Loris Nathoo overtakes CM Taffin Khan leads with 4 points

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 National Open Chess Championships, sponsored by Gaico, commenced last Tuesday, November 21, at the Resource Centre.

Loris Nathoo, who has been on the chess scene for many years, leads the way with four points after a splendid defeat over CM Taffin Khan in Round 5. Khan threw down the gauntlet early in his face-off with Nathoo and employed the Benko gambit in his opening moves as Black.

Nathoo accepted Khan’s overture and took the gambit pawn but proceeded to outplay his opponent, centralising his queen and setting up a strong position over Khan. Nathoo’s offensive paid off, and Khan was unable to strike back to regain from his lost position.

Eventually, Khan’s time on the clock ran out and Nathoo, who dominated the position with extra pawns, secured the win.

Nathoo also defeated Gilbert Williams and Ethan Lee and drew with teens Jaden Taylor and Sachin Pitamber.

CM Taffin Khan is on 3.5 points after winning this game with Saeed Ali, Rolex Alexander, Justino DaSilva and a surprising draw with Jaden Taylor in Round 2.

Justino DaSilva is on 3 points after defeating Sachin Pitamber and winning Round 4 by default. He drew with Keron Sandiford and Saeed Ali in Rounds 2 and 3. Junior Champion Keron Sandiford is also on 3 points with victories over Rolex Alexander and Ethan Lee and draws with DaSilva and Taylor.

Saeed Ali, Sachin Pitamber, and Jaden Taylor are all on 2.5 points, with Ethan Lee and Gilbert Williams on 1.5 points each. Rolex Alexander is yet to score.

Pitamber, emerging out of nowhere in the tournament circuit to qualify for the senior tournament, displayed grit on the chessboard and scored a victory over top junior Ethan Lee; he drew his match with teen Jaden Taylor and seniors Loris Nathoo and Gilbert Williams.

But the Queen’s College student went down to senior Justino Da Silva. In a Championship that can be seen as a clash of the generations, five of the ten participants are juniors who have qualified to fight for a top spot in the senior’s league.

The nine-round Round Robin tourney is being contested by the ten finalists CM Taffin Khan, Ethan Lee, Keron Sandiford, Gilbert Williams, 13-year-old Sachin Pitamber, Justino DaSilva, Loris Nathoo, Rolex Alexander, Jaden Taylor and Saeed Ali who competed in the National Open Chess Championship Qualifiers recently held.

Roberto Neto, placing 7th in the Qualifiers, opted out because of family commitments. Saeed Ali, who placed 11th, took up the vacant position.

The National Chess Championships will continue over the next few days to determine the 2023 National Open Champion.

The Chief Arbiter for the tournament is FIDE Arbiter John Lee, assisted by FIDE Arbiter Anand Raghunauth and National Arbiter Kim Shing Chong.

Games are streamed live on livechesscloud.com for viewers at home. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) wishes to thank Gaico once again for its sponsorship. Gaico has been a long-time sponsor of the GCF.

The GCF also extends thanks to the National Sports Commission for the use of the Resource Centre.