Latest update November 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nov 27, 2023 Sports

– Loris Nathoo overtakes CM Taffin Khan leads with 4 points

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 National Open Chess Championships, sponsored by Gaico, commenced last Tuesday, November 21, at the Resource Centre.

Saeed Ali with CM Taffin Khan at the 2023 National Open Chess Championship

Saeed Ali with CM Taffin Khan at the 2023 National Open Chess Championship

Loris Nathoo, who has been on the chess scene for many years, leads the way with four points after a splendid defeat over CM Taffin Khan in Round 5. Khan threw down the gauntlet early in his face-off with Nathoo and employed the Benko gambit in his opening moves as Black.

Nathoo accepted Khan’s overture and took the gambit pawn but proceeded to outplay his opponent, centralising his queen and setting up a strong position over Khan. Nathoo’s offensive paid off, and Khan was unable to strike back to regain from his lost position.

Eventually, Khan’s time on the clock ran out and Nathoo, who dominated the position with extra pawns, secured the win.

Nathoo also defeated Gilbert Williams and Ethan Lee and drew with teens Jaden Taylor and Sachin Pitamber.

CM Taffin Khan is on 3.5 points after winning this game with Saeed Ali, Rolex Alexander, Justino DaSilva and a surprising draw with Jaden Taylor in Round 2.

Justino DaSilva is on 3 points after defeating Sachin Pitamber and winning Round 4 by default. He drew with Keron Sandiford and Saeed Ali in Rounds 2 and 3. Junior Champion Keron Sandiford is also on 3 points with victories over Rolex Alexander and Ethan Lee and draws with DaSilva and Taylor.

Ethan Lee competes with Jaden Taylor at the 2023 National Open Chess Championship

Ethan Lee competes with Jaden Taylor at the 2023 National Open Chess Championship

Saeed Ali, Sachin Pitamber, and Jaden Taylor are all on 2.5 points, with Ethan Lee and Gilbert Williams on 1.5 points each. Rolex Alexander is yet to score.

Pitamber, emerging out of nowhere in the tournament circuit to qualify for the senior tournament, displayed grit on the chessboard and scored a victory over top junior Ethan Lee; he drew his match with teen Jaden Taylor and seniors Loris Nathoo and Gilbert Williams.

But the Queen’s College student went down to senior Justino Da Silva. In a Championship that can be seen as a clash of the generations, five of the ten participants are juniors who have qualified to fight for a top spot in the senior’s league.

The nine-round Round Robin tourney is being contested by the ten finalists CM Taffin Khan, Ethan Lee, Keron Sandiford, Gilbert Williams, 13-year-old Sachin Pitamber, Justino DaSilva, Loris Nathoo, Rolex Alexander, Jaden Taylor and Saeed Ali who competed in the National Open Chess Championship Qualifiers recently held.

Roberto Neto, placing 7th in the Qualifiers, opted out because of family commitments. Saeed Ali, who placed 11th, took up the vacant position.

The National Chess Championships will continue over the next few days to determine the 2023 National Open Champion.

The Chief Arbiter for the tournament is FIDE Arbiter John Lee, assisted by FIDE Arbiter Anand Raghunauth and National Arbiter Kim Shing Chong.

Games are streamed live on livechesscloud.com for viewers at home. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) wishes to thank Gaico once again for its sponsorship. Gaico has been a long-time sponsor of the GCF.

The GCF also extends thanks to the National Sports Commission for the use of the Resource Centre.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

124 ISKF-Guyana karatekas attain higher ranks

124 ISKF-Guyana karatekas attain higher ranks

Nov 27, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF)-Guyana (National Park, Thomas Lands HQ Dojo) held its third grading for this year last Thursday and Friday (Nov 16-17) and saw...
Read More
GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS CHAMPIONSHIPS

GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS...

Nov 27, 2023

LA Ballers score $1M ExxonMobil Futsal title in Linden

LA Ballers score $1M ExxonMobil Futsal title in...

Nov 27, 2023

International Friendly: Suriname U-17 levels the playfield against Guyana

International Friendly: Suriname U-17 levels the...

Nov 27, 2023

Chase’s Academic tightens grip with 3 – 1 win over Bartica

Chase’s Academic tightens grip with 3 – 1...

Nov 27, 2023

Warning Signs: Addressing the Guyana Cricket Leadership Malaise – Part 2

Warning Signs: Addressing the Guyana Cricket...

Nov 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]