Former PUC chairman Justice Prem Persaud passes on

Latest update November 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2023 News
Former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Justice Prem Persaud has died.
Justice Persaud, a former Court of Appeal judge, served on the PUC for more than a dozen years until March 2017 when he retired from the post.
During that time, he served on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from 2011 to 2014 and again when the body was constituted from 2014 to 2017.
The following year, Justice Persaud was appointed Officer-in-Charge of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union (GPSCCU) Limited.
