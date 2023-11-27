Fmr. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Rudy Insanally dies

Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Rudy Insanally has died. He was 87. Dr. Insanally served Guyana with distinction as a career diplomat, holding multiple roles in the diplomatic corps during his career.

After holding several diplomatic roles, he was appointed Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in 1987. He served as President of the UN General Assembly from 1993-1994.

After serving as Chancellor of the University of Guyana, in 2001 he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic administration, a post he held until 2008 when he resigned citing personal and health reasons.

President Irfaan Ali, in a statement on Sunday evening, said Dr. Insanally’s, “diplomatic acumen and leadership have earned him deservedly the gratitude of our nation.”

He said the late diplomat advanced Guyana’s national interest on the international stage. “His was a life dedicated to diplomacy and particularly for advocating the cause of small states,” Ali said.

Recounting Dr. Insanally role at the UN, the President said, “These and his tireless exertions in numerous other ambassadorial positions distinguish him as a diplomat par excellence.”