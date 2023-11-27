Latest update November 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fmr. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Rudy Insanally dies

Nov 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Rudy Insanally has died. He was 87. Dr. Insanally served Guyana with distinction as a career diplomat, holding multiple roles in the diplomatic corps during his career.

The late Dr. Rudy Insanally

The late Dr. Rudy Insanally

After holding several diplomatic roles, he was appointed Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in 1987. He served as President of the UN General Assembly from 1993-1994.

After serving as Chancellor of the University of Guyana, in 2001 he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic administration, a post he held until 2008 when he resigned citing personal and health reasons.

President Irfaan Ali, in a statement on Sunday evening, said Dr. Insanally’s, “diplomatic acumen and leadership have earned him deservedly the gratitude of our nation.”

He said the late diplomat advanced Guyana’s national interest on the international stage. “His was a life dedicated to diplomacy and particularly for advocating the cause of small states,” Ali said.

Recounting Dr. Insanally role at the UN, the President said, “These and his tireless exertions in numerous other ambassadorial positions distinguish him as a diplomat par excellence.”

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

124 ISKF-Guyana karatekas attain higher ranks

124 ISKF-Guyana karatekas attain higher ranks

Nov 27, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF)-Guyana (National Park, Thomas Lands HQ Dojo) held its third grading for this year last Thursday and Friday (Nov 16-17) and saw...
Read More
GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS CHAMPIONSHIPS

GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS...

Nov 27, 2023

LA Ballers score $1M ExxonMobil Futsal title in Linden

LA Ballers score $1M ExxonMobil Futsal title in...

Nov 27, 2023

International Friendly: Suriname U-17 levels the playfield against Guyana

International Friendly: Suriname U-17 levels the...

Nov 27, 2023

Chase’s Academic tightens grip with 3 – 1 win over Bartica

Chase’s Academic tightens grip with 3 – 1...

Nov 27, 2023

Warning Signs: Addressing the Guyana Cricket Leadership Malaise – Part 2

Warning Signs: Addressing the Guyana Cricket...

Nov 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]