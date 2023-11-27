Fmr. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Rudy Insanally dies

Latest update November 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Rudy Insanally has died. He was 87. Dr. Insanally served Guyana with distinction as a career diplomat, holding multiple roles in the diplomatic corps during his career.
After holding several diplomatic roles, he was appointed Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in 1987. He served as President of the UN General Assembly from 1993-1994.
After serving as Chancellor of the University of Guyana, in 2001 he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic administration, a post he held until 2008 when he resigned citing personal and health reasons.
President Irfaan Ali, in a statement on Sunday evening, said Dr. Insanally’s, “diplomatic acumen and leadership have earned him deservedly the gratitude of our nation.”
He said the late diplomat advanced Guyana’s national interest on the international stage. “His was a life dedicated to diplomacy and particularly for advocating the cause of small states,” Ali said.
Recounting Dr. Insanally role at the UN, the President said, “These and his tireless exertions in numerous other ambassadorial positions distinguish him as a diplomat par excellence.”
COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.
Nov 27, 2023Kaieteur Sports – International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF)-Guyana (National Park, Thomas Lands HQ Dojo) held its third grading for this year last Thursday and Friday (Nov 16-17) and saw...
Nov 27, 2023
Nov 27, 2023
Nov 27, 2023
Nov 27, 2023
Nov 27, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Two incidents have raised concern about the quality of governance being practised by... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]