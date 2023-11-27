Latest update November 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

“Essequibo belongs to Guyana”-

Nov 27, 2023 News

…Venezuelans here say in message to Maduro

Venezuelan Nationals showing their support for Guyana on Sunday.

Kaieteur News – A group of Venezuelan nationals living in Guyana on Sunday sent a strong message to Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro, telling him that the county of Essequibo belongs to the Guyanese people.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn posing with the Venezuelan nationals

The Venezuelan nationals made a call for peace during a small rally they organized at the “I Love Guyana” sign located opposite the Umana Yana in Kingston.

One of the organizers said, “I want this message that we are sending to arrive at Miraflores {The presidential palace in Venezuela}, we don’t want problems with any Guyanese in this country. We want to live in peace and harmony.”

The woman continued that she and the group of Venezuelans, who attended Sunday’s event in support of Guyana in defending it sovereign right, want President Maduro to know that “The Essequibo belongs to Guyana.”

Also present at the gathering was Minister of Home of Affairs, Robeson Benn who told the group that he was proud of them.

“I am moved by the presence of Venezuelan original nationals in Guyana who have made this demonstration, this engagement expressing support for Guyana’s position with respect to the controversy on the Essequibo,” Benn said.

The Home Affairs Minister assured the gathering that “Guyana sees Venezuelans as its brothers and cousins” and has no reason to start a fight with them.

Benn reminded the Venezuelans at the event that Essequibo belongs to Guyana and the country is prepared to defend its territory.

He said that Venezuela had agreed to 1899 arbitral award but is now pulling what he deemed a “political stunt” to falsely claim Guyana’s territory as its own.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

