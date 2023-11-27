Chase’s Academic tightens grip with 3 – 1 win over Bartica

– Jerrick’s double lead Ann’s Grove to 2nd win,

Kaieteur Sports – In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, the Limacol U18 Schools Football League completed its sixth round with three gripping matches at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground yesterday as the tournament continues to showcase the immense talent and sportsmanship from the youngsters.

Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) maintained their dominance in the competition by defeating Bartica 3-1, while Ann’s Grove picked up their second win in the league.

An intense clash between Bartica Secondary and Chase’s Academic Foundation saw Neeiaz Baksh, Omar Sam and Bryan Wharton take the spotlight in a match that had the few supporters roaring with enthusiasm.

Both teams displayed exceptional prowess, maneuvering the ball with finesse and executing strategic plays. Wharton was the first to score (21st minute), followed by Baksh (24’) and Sam (49’) which quickly solidified the victory for CAF.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary faced off against Ann’s Grove in a fiercely contested battle and lost as their campaign continues to be a rocky one. Naron Jerrick’s excellent brace was the highlight of the match as Ann’ Grove defeated Christianburg 5 – 1.

Ann’s Grove goal scorers were Kevorn Pompey (62’), Travis Williams (64’), Keron Argyle (58’) and Jerrick (16’ and 55’).

Meanwhile, the final clash saw Santa Rosa Secondary and Camel Secondary playing to a 1-1 draw. As the league progresses, anticipation mounts for the next round, promising more excitement and spirited matches. The tournament continues Sunday, November 3 at the same venue.