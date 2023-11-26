Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Wilson-led slate congratulates Golden Jags & Coaching Staff

Nov 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In recognition of their significant achievement of qualification into League A of the Concacaf Nations League, the Franklin Wilson-led slate is extending congratulations to the Golden Jaguars team and coaching staff.

Wilson, who is challenging incumbent Wayne Forde for the Presidency of the Guyana Football Federation said he is heartened by the performance of the team and offered his continued support for the team should he accede to the highest office of the sport in the land.

He was also high in praise of the efforts of Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz and his staff, adding similar sentiments of support to those offered to the team.

The Golden Jaguars executed a historic feat when they gained Concacaf League A qualification.

The Golden Jaguars executed a historic feat when they gained Concacaf League A qualification.

“I want to say that my team and I are extremely grateful for the yeoman service Shabazz has extended to the team, adding that his technical service extends beyond the team.”

Coach Shabazz has time and again demonstrated his love and affection for this country, and I personally feel it is time that he be recognised beyond his service to Guyana’s football.

He closed by urging all those with the responsibility of seeing the sport get back to the days of glory and cohesion do what is necessary on December 9 to make it a reality.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semifinalists round decided

Semifinalists round decided

Nov 26, 2023

MVP Sports U-11 Girls Football Tournament 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy, North Georgetown, St John The Baptiste and West Ruimveldt are gearing up for the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee...
Read More
Wilson-led slate congratulates Golden Jags & Coaching Staff

Wilson-led slate congratulates Golden Jags &...

Nov 26, 2023

Johnson replaces Anderson in West Indies “A” Team to South Africa

Johnson replaces Anderson in West Indies “A”...

Nov 26, 2023

Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football unfolds today

Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football...

Nov 26, 2023

Archery Guyana closes off with 2023 Year-End Indoor Open

Archery Guyana closes off with 2023 Year-End...

Nov 26, 2023

Action bowls off today with intense battles

Action bowls off today with intense battles

Nov 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]