Semifinalists round decided

Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy, North Georgetown, St John The Baptiste and West Ruimveldt are gearing up for the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee Under-11 Girls Football semifinal round following thrilling wins on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.
The action-packed Saturday commenced with an intense showdown between Marian Academy and Friendship Primary, culminating in a 3-1 victory for Marian Academy. Skylar Nobrega shone brightly, netting a remarkable hat-trick in the 5th, 35th, and 40th minutes. Marian Academy’s robust defense held firm, maintaining a clean sheet and showcasing their dominance heading into the semi-finals.
St John the Baptiste Primary then triumphed over Smith Memorial in a commanding 6-0 win. Shemia Hing displayed exceptional skill, securing four goals and establishing a strong foundation for their semi-final appearance.
Defending champions North Georgetown asserted their strength, overwhelming Tucville Primary with a resounding 6-0 victory. Kaley Jack stood out, claiming a match-winning four-goal haul (31’, 34’, 36’, 38’), while Isika Norville (8’) and Roshanna Mayers (12’) contributed with additional goals.
In a surprising upset, West Ruimveldt Primary secured a 3-0 win over Potaro Primary, largely due to Ariel Farley’s impressive hat-trick (7’, 10’, 16’), securing their spot in the semi-finals.
Additionally, the final matches of the round-robin stage saw One Mile Primary defeating F.E Pollard 3-0, and Genesis Academy securing a 2-0 victory against St Aloysius, concluding the preliminary phase of the 2023 tournament.
