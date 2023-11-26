Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football unfolds today

Kaieteur Sports – The Limacol Under-18 Schools Football League continues today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground with three riveting matches on the cards as the spotlight falls on Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bartica and Carmel Secondary, who are the top contenders vying for supremacy in the 2023 championship.

Chase’s Academic Foundation, the undefeated powerhouse leads the pack with an impressive 13 points, showcasing dominance with four wins under their belt.

Carmel Secondary and Bartica Secondary follow closely on Chase’s heels; these two formidable teams stand strong with 12 points each, having suffered only a single loss in the competition.

Meanwhile, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, Mackenzie High and Ann’s Grove Secondary are eager to bolster their standings by securing a crucial second win in the league.

Santa Rosa, positioned at fourth place is a determined team, boasting three wins and two losses, are geared up to clinch another victory and climb higher in the rankings.

Today’s lineup promises enthralling clashes between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Bartica Secondary, Ann’s Grove verusus Christianburg and Carmel versus Santa Rosa.

The action kicks off at 1:00pm.

The tournament is sponsored by Limacol, organised by the Petra Organisation with support from MVP Sports, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Guyana Football Federation.

The event promises to offer fans an electrifying display of talent and determination as these young athletes battle for glory in this prestigious tournament.