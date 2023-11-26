Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football unfolds today

Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Limacol Under-18 Schools Football League continues today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground with three riveting matches on the cards as the spotlight falls on Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bartica and Carmel Secondary, who are the top contenders vying for supremacy in the 2023 championship.
Chase’s Academic Foundation, the undefeated powerhouse leads the pack with an impressive 13 points, showcasing dominance with four wins under their belt.
Carmel Secondary and Bartica Secondary follow closely on Chase’s heels; these two formidable teams stand strong with 12 points each, having suffered only a single loss in the competition.
Meanwhile, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, Mackenzie High and Ann’s Grove Secondary are eager to bolster their standings by securing a crucial second win in the league.
Santa Rosa, positioned at fourth place is a determined team, boasting three wins and two losses, are geared up to clinch another victory and climb higher in the rankings.
Today’s lineup promises enthralling clashes between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Bartica Secondary, Ann’s Grove verusus Christianburg and Carmel versus Santa Rosa.
The action kicks off at 1:00pm.
The tournament is sponsored by Limacol, organised by the Petra Organisation with support from MVP Sports, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Guyana Football Federation.
The event promises to offer fans an electrifying display of talent and determination as these young athletes battle for glory in this prestigious tournament.
COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.
Nov 26, 2023MVP Sports U-11 Girls Football Tournament 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy, North Georgetown, St John The Baptiste and West Ruimveldt are gearing up for the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee...
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo sounded an optimistic tone at his press conference last Thursday. He... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]