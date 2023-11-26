Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football unfolds today

Nov 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Limacol Under-18 Schools Football League continues today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground with three riveting matches on the cards as the spotlight falls on Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bartica and Carmel Secondary, who are the top contenders vying for supremacy in the 2023 championship.

Chase’s Academic Foundation, the undefeated powerhouse leads the pack with an impressive 13 points, showcasing dominance with four wins under their belt.

Carmel Secondary and Bartica Secondary follow closely on Chase’s heels; these two formidable teams stand strong with 12 points each, having suffered only a single loss in the competition.

Today’s card promises to be an intriguing line-up of matches.

Today’s card promises to be an intriguing line-up of matches.

Meanwhile, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, Mackenzie High and Ann’s Grove Secondary are eager to bolster their standings by securing a crucial second win in the league.

Santa Rosa, positioned at fourth place is a determined team, boasting three wins and two losses, are geared up to clinch another victory and climb higher in the rankings.

Today’s lineup promises enthralling clashes between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Bartica Secondary, Ann’s Grove verusus Christianburg and Carmel versus Santa Rosa.

The action kicks off at 1:00pm.

The tournament is sponsored by Limacol, organised by the Petra Organisation with support from MVP Sports, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Guyana Football Federation.

The event promises to offer fans an electrifying display of talent and determination as these young athletes battle for glory in this prestigious tournament.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semifinalists round decided

Semifinalists round decided

Nov 26, 2023

MVP Sports U-11 Girls Football Tournament 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy, North Georgetown, St John The Baptiste and West Ruimveldt are gearing up for the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee...
Read More
Wilson-led slate congratulates Golden Jags & Coaching Staff

Wilson-led slate congratulates Golden Jags &...

Nov 26, 2023

Johnson replaces Anderson in West Indies “A” Team to South Africa

Johnson replaces Anderson in West Indies “A”...

Nov 26, 2023

Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football unfolds today

Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football...

Nov 26, 2023

Archery Guyana closes off with 2023 Year-End Indoor Open

Archery Guyana closes off with 2023 Year-End...

Nov 26, 2023

Action bowls off today with intense battles

Action bowls off today with intense battles

Nov 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]