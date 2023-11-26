Orange the Runway

…Where fashion meets advocacy

Waterfalls Magazine – Orange the Runway was designed to be a platform where fashion meets purpose and advocacy.

As such, in observance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Guyana, the country’s only Fashion and Awards showcase titled, Orange the Runway (OTR): Volume 3, has returned under the theme “CONCRETE ROSE: A story of resilience.”

Orange the Runway’s creator, Jamicia Mc Calman-Nelson said that the event, which is slated for December 3, 2023 at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, aims to bring awareness to gender-based violence and mental health. She said that this year’s theme celebrates the men, women, and young boys and girls who would have experienced, endured or continue to endure hardships but are resilient in their fight. “Orange the Runway celebrates that,” Mc Calman-Nelson explained.

“But to commemorate OTR volume three, what we have done, we have curated a weekend of activities dubbed as the ‘Orange Weekend’, where over 1,000 patrons will experience impact and excitement,” she explained.

The calendar of activities includes a welcome reception and auction which is scheduled for December 01, (this is by invitation only); on December 02, there will be a business expo and arts fest; on December 03 the main event, the Fashion and Awards show.

This year’s showcase will feature eight designers, Azizah the Brand – Trinidad & Tobago, House of Pearson, Francois Designs, Flawless Crochet, Seonnaé Voguish Designs, Krissy Kouture, Mark Roy Junor and Godlyn Lyte.

Performers include Anuli Tudor – Singer, Omaiah Hall – Singer, Daniel Araujo – Poet, Joro Dance School, Keiven Cox – Saxophone and James Bartholomew – Steel Pan.

The welcome reception and auction will allow special invitees to immerse themselves in an evening of art, culture, and networking. The business expo and arts fest are intended to give support to, and provide a platform for business owners to showcase their businesses, goods and services.

The art expo, she said, gives patrons and vendors a chance to network and display products and services and to learn from each other. Children are also catered for, as a play area for them will also be set up.

To bring the weekend to a close there will be a fashion and awards showcase that will be held at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel. Patrons can look forward to walking on OTR’s orange carpet, and valet parking for both the VIP welcome reception and the awards and fashion show.