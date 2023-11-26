Man crashes after driving away with stolen car

Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating allegations that a man, who on Saturday crashed into four parked vehicles at Middle Street, Georgetown, was driving a stolen car.
The man was identified as a Spanish-speaking man and reportedly crashed around 11:00hrs after losing control of his car while negotiating a turn from East Street onto Middle Street. He collided into four vehicles parked opposite Juice Power.
Eyewitnesses claimed that he was driving away from “someone” when he crashed. Kaieteur News was unable to verify the claims but learnt that to prevent the man from escaping; he was beaten and tied up until police arrived.
When police arrived they untied the man and asked him to produce his driver’s licence and legal documents for the car.
He did provide some documents but none proved that he was the legal owner of the car. As a result, police believed that the car was indeed stolen. The man was arrested as investigations continue.
COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.
Nov 26, 2023MVP Sports U-11 Girls Football Tournament 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy, North Georgetown, St John The Baptiste and West Ruimveldt are gearing up for the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee...
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo sounded an optimistic tone at his press conference last Thursday. He... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]