Man crashes after driving away with stolen car

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating allegations that a man, who on Saturday crashed into four parked vehicles at Middle Street, Georgetown, was driving a stolen car.

The man was identified as a Spanish-speaking man and reportedly crashed around 11:00hrs after losing control of his car while negotiating a turn from East Street onto Middle Street. He collided into four vehicles parked opposite Juice Power.

Eyewitnesses claimed that he was driving away from “someone” when he crashed. Kaieteur News was unable to verify the claims but learnt that to prevent the man from escaping; he was beaten and tied up until police arrived.

When police arrived they untied the man and asked him to produce his driver’s licence and legal documents for the car.

He did provide some documents but none proved that he was the legal owner of the car. As a result, police believed that the car was indeed stolen. The man was arrested as investigations continue.