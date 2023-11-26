Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Johnson replaces Anderson in West Indies “A” Team to South Africa

Nov 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – St. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Jordan Johnson will replace Kevlon Anderson in the West Indies “A” Team 14-member squad for the ongoing tour of South Africa.

Kevlon Anderson (Getty Images)

Jordan Johnson (Photo: CWI)

Unfortunately, Anderson experienced challenges with his visa documentation and was unable to travel to South Africa.  Anderson will now join the West Indies Academy team in Antigua for the two four-day, first-class matches against Emerging Ireland at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

Johnson will travel immediately to South Africa and will be available for selection for the second and third four-day “Test” matches against South Africa “A”.  Following the recent International Cricket Council (ICC) announcement that South Africa will now host the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in January 2024, the “A” Team call up provides Johnson with the opportunity to gain valuable experience of South African conditions.

West Indies A won the first “Test” against South Africa “A” on Friday by one wicket in a thrilling finish at Willowmore Park in Benoni. The two teams will now travel to East London for the second match, at Buffalo Park starting on Tuesday, 28 November. First ball daily is 10am local (4am Eastern Caribbean/3am Jamaica).

SQUADS

West Indies A Team: Joshua Da Silva (captain), Tevin Imlach (vice captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Jordan Johnson, Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Shermon Lewis, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Abhijai Mansingh, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair

West Indies Academy: Nyeem Young (captain), Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, McKenny Clarke, Leonardo Julien, Johann Layne, Matthew Nandu, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Junior Sinclair, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham

