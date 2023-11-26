Invest in ochres!

Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Going to de market dese days is like going to the hospital: yuh never know when yuh gan get a heart attack… from de prices.
The cost of living is now higher than de cost of dying. Buying fruits and vegetables is now like buying jewelry. If your budget can’t weather the storm, you might find yourself longing for the days when pumpkin was merely a side dish. Not a luxury item.
Fuh but pumpkin, yuh gat to turn up with a gold bar. At $1000 per slice, having pumpkin on de menu is like having de main course. Is de most expensive dish on the table.
But that’s not all. Bora, once the humble companion to many a Caribbean meal, now commands a princely sum of $600 per bundle. You might think you’re buying vegetables, but in reality, you’re investing in a green bonds. Forget the stock market; invest in okra futures: it going at $200 fuh a handful. Rumor has it that these veggies are now more exclusive than VIP tickets to de CPL?
To add insult to injury, the imported tomatoes are laughing at us, selling at prices cheaper than the local varieties. This is a rebellion: a veggie rebellion.
Perhaps it’s time for the government to remove all barriers and let the foodstuff flow freely into the country. We can create a utopia where a tomato doesn’t cost more than a designer handbag.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
