GPA partners with media operatives to improve reporting on migration matters

Kaieteur News – Members of the media were over the weekend exposed to key concepts of reporting on migration issues and utilizing accurate terminologies when reporting on the subject.

This came to the fore during a workshop hosted by the Guyana Press Association (GPA) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) at Herdmanston Lodge on Peter Rose Street, Georgetown.

Those in attendance included reporters and editors from various media houses. A representative from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and another from the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) also participated in the event.

Svetlana Abrams, treasurer of the GPA gave a brief overview on the intent of the workshop, while Jermaine Grant of PADF explained a variety of migration terminologies.

Grant stated that there are a number of key terms which reporters always use when reporting on migration stories. He highlighted several migration terminologies to everyone present at the workshop.

Some of the migration terminologies, he explained, were; Asylum, which occurs when the state (country) grants protection to persons outside their country of nationality or habitual residence, due to them fleeing persecution or serious harm or for other reasons from their own country. He also mentioned Labour Migration which is the movement of a person from one state to another, or within their own country of residence for the purpose of employment.

Another key factor which Grant pointed out in migration reporting is the difference between smuggling of migrants and trafficking in persons. He explained that smuggling is the procurement, in order to obtain, directly or indirectly, a financial or other material benefit, of irregular entry of a person into a state party of which the person is not a national or a permanent resident. On the other hand, he said trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.

“It’s like if you drop someone (migrant) off by the sea walls, through boat, it is an illegal entry into the country,” he said while explaining the terminologies.

At the workshop, participants were informed about the main focus and mandate of the IOM and PADF which entails the provision are to provide emergency and humanitarian services to vulnerable migrants and refugees, as well to offer technical, programmatic, and policy assistance to government and other stakeholders on migration issues through the implementation of programs and sharing international standards and good practices.

President of GPA, Nazima Raghubir explained the role of the media and its ethical role in reporting on migration issues.

Raghubir stressed the importance of the media’s role in ensuring that hate speech as well as hate crimes are not ignited or fueled in any way through their reportage. Therefore, language as well as positive coverage is important when telling migrants’ stories, she said.

Finding trusted sources was another factor that was pointed out by Raghubir. “Compile and maintain a list of trusted sources and agencies which include government representatives, state agencies, international and regional Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs), local Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and the Police,” she said.

At the forum, all attendees were given a chance to ask questions and give their opinions on the migration reporting as well as the content taught at the forum.