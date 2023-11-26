Girl, 7, is youngest GPHC patient to benefit from transplant surgery  

Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Waterfalls Magazine – Having children is the most wonderful gift that a married couple can receive. For Haimdat and Angelique Soamnauth, it took nine years and multiple tries before they were able to conceive. Seven years ago, they were blessed with a bouncing baby girl who they named Angelica for being the light at the end of their dark tunnel.

However, six months after she came into the world, their baby was diagnosed with Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease. Her parents knew then, that she may never have a normal life or have the same experiences that other children her age would have.

At the age of one, the child joined the pediatric clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). In 2022, the parents discovered that their daughter was almost in end stage renal failure and decided to seek alternative options to keep her alive.

The family was facing some discouraging facts, Angelica was in dire need of a kidney and even though she was on the donor list, chances were slim. Even if she did get a kidney, there was still the question of it being a match. Once matched, there was still a chance of rejection post surgery.

It came to the point where her father decided to give her one of his kidneys. At the point where discussions were being held with the medical teams to facilitate the surgery, another hurdle presented itself.

(Seated 2nd from left) The seven year old transplant patient surrounded by her parents, medical team of GPHC and the Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony

Patients for this surgery had to be at a minimum of 20kg, Angelica was 17kg. Due to her small stature and being underweight she had to be as healthy as possible to be able to undergo the surgery and undergoing dialysis for a time helped her.

When it came time for the surgery, though initially concerns arose, surgery went well and she pulled through. Post surgery recovery is going incredibly for her and the team who were a part of the operation dubbed her a “little miracle.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of the GPHC, Robbie Rambarran accredited the success of the operation to  a multidisciplinary approach by the team at pediatrics, anesthesia and as well as transplant and vascular team.

Speaking to the media about the successful transplant on Friday, the CEO said the operation is a testament and commitment of the staff at the Georgetown Hospital.  He noted that the seven years old is the youngest patient to benefit from transplant surgery.

“We had a 13 year-old several years ago but she is now the youngest like I said seven years old.”

The CEO also thanked the President Irfaan Ali for his intervention, and the Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony for his leadership

“Because of their timely intervention… we were able to achieve this great success story of renewing the life of this little baby here,” Rambarran added.

The girl’s father, Haimdat said “Going into the surgery you know the complications …but the objective was to be here where we are today. We tried to focus on the positive, which is getting her healthy.

“A transplant is a transplant but for her, it’s a new normal life because she has not been in school. We tried to do home schooling, but we are just trying to give her a normal life, that’s the objective,”  he said.

Meanwhile, Head of GPHC’s  Transplant and Vascular Department, Kishore Persaud  said “This surgery marks a historic achievement in the medical landscape of Guyana. We have achieved what many deemed impossible. The first pediatric transplant at this age and size of our country. She is seven years old and weighs only 17 kilograms. I am happy to inform you that the team for this transplant is a collaboration between all departments is 99.9% local Guyanese and this is a testament to our locally trained program here in Guyana.

He continued “In a nation with limited resources and specialties some doubted our capabilities yet we are here making a mark not just nationally but I wish to inform you that she is possibly amongst the youngest in the Caribbean to undergo such a successful kidney transplantation this is a testament to the power of collaboration and the unwavering spirit within the walls of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.”

