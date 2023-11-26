Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

French Guiana commander commits to regional peace and security

Nov 26, 2023 News

…during meeting with GDF

Kaieteur News – Following a meeting between its leadership and that of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Armed Forces of French Guiana has pledged its support to regional peace and security.

Air Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana , left, and Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan. (Photo: GDF)

Air Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana , left, and Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan. (Photo: GDF)

According to a release from the GDF, Air Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana, led an 11-member delegation to Georgetown for a courtesy call with Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan and other key members of the GDF.

During the meeting, General Le Bouil reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support to peace and security amid the current regional challenges, the GDF said.

The GDF said during the discussions, Brigadier Khan warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two organizations. He highlighted Guyana’s commitment to partnerships with military allies that share common values, in particular respect for international laws.

General Le Bouil underscored the significance of his visit, emphasizing the continued commitment of France and its Armed Forces to a strong friendship with Guyana and maintenance of stability in the region.

Members of the leadership of the Armed Forces in French Guiana and the Guyana Defence Force following the meeting. (Photo: GDF)

Members of the leadership of the Armed Forces in French Guiana and the Guyana Defence Force following the meeting. (Photo: GDF)

The GDF said the longstanding relations between Guyana and French Guiana, highlighted by Officers and Soldiers undergoing training in French Guiana, reflect the depth of the strategic partnership.

This ongoing partnership between the two countries reinforces the shared commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the peace and security of the region.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semifinalists round decided

Semifinalists round decided

Nov 26, 2023

MVP Sports U-11 Girls Football Tournament 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy, North Georgetown, St John The Baptiste and West Ruimveldt are gearing up for the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee...
Read More
Wilson-led slate congratulates Golden Jags & Coaching Staff

Wilson-led slate congratulates Golden Jags &...

Nov 26, 2023

Johnson replaces Anderson in West Indies “A” Team to South Africa

Johnson replaces Anderson in West Indies “A”...

Nov 26, 2023

Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football unfolds today

Round 6 of the Limacol U18 Schools Football...

Nov 26, 2023

Archery Guyana closes off with 2023 Year-End Indoor Open

Archery Guyana closes off with 2023 Year-End...

Nov 26, 2023

Action bowls off today with intense battles

Action bowls off today with intense battles

Nov 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]