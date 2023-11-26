French Guiana commander commits to regional peace and security

Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Following a meeting between its leadership and that of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Armed Forces of French Guiana has pledged its support to regional peace and security.
According to a release from the GDF, Air Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana, led an 11-member delegation to Georgetown for a courtesy call with Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan and other key members of the GDF.
During the meeting, General Le Bouil reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support to peace and security amid the current regional challenges, the GDF said.
The GDF said during the discussions, Brigadier Khan warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two organizations. He highlighted Guyana’s commitment to partnerships with military allies that share common values, in particular respect for international laws.
General Le Bouil underscored the significance of his visit, emphasizing the continued commitment of France and its Armed Forces to a strong friendship with Guyana and maintenance of stability in the region.
The GDF said the longstanding relations between Guyana and French Guiana, highlighted by Officers and Soldiers undergoing training in French Guiana, reflect the depth of the strategic partnership.
This ongoing partnership between the two countries reinforces the shared commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the peace and security of the region.
COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.
Nov 26, 2023MVP Sports U-11 Girls Football Tournament 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy, North Georgetown, St John The Baptiste and West Ruimveldt are gearing up for the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee...
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Nov 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo sounded an optimistic tone at his press conference last Thursday. He... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]