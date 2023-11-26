French Guiana commander commits to regional peace and security

…during meeting with GDF

Kaieteur News – Following a meeting between its leadership and that of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Armed Forces of French Guiana has pledged its support to regional peace and security.

According to a release from the GDF, Air Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana, led an 11-member delegation to Georgetown for a courtesy call with Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan and other key members of the GDF.

During the meeting, General Le Bouil reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support to peace and security amid the current regional challenges, the GDF said.

The GDF said during the discussions, Brigadier Khan warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two organizations. He highlighted Guyana’s commitment to partnerships with military allies that share common values, in particular respect for international laws.

General Le Bouil underscored the significance of his visit, emphasizing the continued commitment of France and its Armed Forces to a strong friendship with Guyana and maintenance of stability in the region.

The GDF said the longstanding relations between Guyana and French Guiana, highlighted by Officers and Soldiers undergoing training in French Guiana, reflect the depth of the strategic partnership.

This ongoing partnership between the two countries reinforces the shared commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the peace and security of the region.