Car thief forced to return parts after being nabbed by police

Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – An alleged car thief was forced to return parts he had stripped from a Toyota Prado he reportedly stole on Friday at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police confirmed with Kaieteur News that the man was arrested and will be charged with simple larceny.
It is alleged that he stole the vehicle and then removed some of its parts. Police were quickly able to track him down and he was arrested.
Police told Kaieteur News that ranks were able to recover all of the stolen parts.
On Saturday, photographs surfaced on the internet with the man returning the stolen components to the vehicle under the supervision of police ranks.
Investigations are ongoing.
