Bank teller, teacher remanded for allegedly stealing money from bank

Nov 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – A bank teller and a school teacher were on Friday remanded to prison after they were accused of stealing money from Republic Bank at Linden via a fraudulent withdrawal. A third suspect was implicated in the crime but is yet to be apprehended.
The duo identified as Donna Edwards, 44, a teacher of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Tyrell Davis, 19, of Wismar Linden were charged with ‘fraudulent withdrawal’ at the Linden Magistrate Court. They both pleaded not-guilty and are expected to return to court on December 4, 2023.
They were arrested on November 20 and 22 respectively following an investigation by ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
While in custody Davis reportedly admitted to the crime. He told police that he was contacted by a “friend” who paid him $300,000 to facilitate a fraudulent withdrawal at the Republic Bank’s Linden branch.
The teacher was the one who showed up to withdraw the cash.
