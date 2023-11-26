Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

$12M to rehabilitate GRA’s License Operation’s parking lot

Nov 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is moving to have its License Revenue Operation’s parking lot at Lamaha Street rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $12,507,075.

Just recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, bids were opened and it was revealed that 11 contractors submitted bids for the works. GRA is also going to modify its Filing Room which is located at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) building for some $8 million, and retiling its internal staircase at its headquarters building. These works are estimated to cost another $8 million.

Below are companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Customized crime scene vehicles

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Modification of Guyana Revenue Authority’s Filing Room located at the Guyana Post Office Corporation.

Rehabilitation works at GRA’s Headquarters (Retiling of both internal staircase).

Rehabilitation works-License Revenue Operation’s parking lot.

Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement of Security Services for the ministry Lots 1and 2

Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement of Security Services for the ministry Lots 1and 2

Ministry of Education

Procurement for the Printing of Grade 7 Curriculum

