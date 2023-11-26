$12M to rehabilitate GRA’s License Operation’s parking lot

Latest update November 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is moving to have its License Revenue Operation’s parking lot at Lamaha Street rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $12,507,075.
Just recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, bids were opened and it was revealed that 11 contractors submitted bids for the works. GRA is also going to modify its Filing Room which is located at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) building for some $8 million, and retiling its internal staircase at its headquarters building. These works are estimated to cost another $8 million.
