Sheriff Specialty Hospital Inc. partners with European Consultancy, Health Access International BV to enhance healthcare in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Sheriff Specialty Hospital Inc. on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Health Access International BV (HAI), a renowned Dutch healthcare consultancy.

This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on November 23, 2023, aims to enhance the healthcare landscape in Guyana, starting with the development of a state-of-the-art hospital in Palmyra, Berbice, the company said in a press release.

The two companies began discussions during the just concluded Global Gateway Economic Mission attended by 23 European companies in Georgetown.

Under this partnership, HAI will bring its extensive expertise in hospital planning to Sheriff’s ambitious project. This collaboration will include reviewing and enhancing existing plans, designing hospital layout, and sourcing advanced medical equipment, potentially supported by Dutch export financing.

Mr. Ameir Ahmad, Managing Director of Sheriff, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with HAI. Their expertise will be invaluable in our mission to provide top-tier healthcare facilities in Guyana.”

Mr. Amon van den Borg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HAI, remarked “This collaboration with Sheriff is a significant step towards improving healthcare infrastructure in Guyana.”

The partnership is a testament to Sheriff and HAI’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services and infrastructure in Guyana, ensuring better access to quality medical care for all Guyanese.