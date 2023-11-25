New US$4.9M College of Medical Sciences for UG

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday turned the sod for a new US$4.9 million College of Medical Sciences building at the University of Guyana (UG).

According to the Education Ministry, the project is being funded by the World Bank and is being executed by contractor Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Co. Limited. The building is expected to be completed in 15 months.

Upon completion, the modern facility will be equipped with a lecture theatre which will accommodate 200 students and several laboratories such a skills laboratory, an anatomy laboratory, biochemistry laboratory, histopathology laboratory, hematology laboratory and research laboratory.

Minister Manickchand said that the project is part of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the education sector. She noted that not only will medical students be accommodated more comfortably, but with the expansion of the college, more eligible students who are interested in pursuing a medical degree will be able to join the programme.

The Minister also mentioned that with this project, it will provide an opportunity to enhance services within hinterland communities as it will allow more doctors to be trained each year.

Minister Anthony in his remarks stated that the construction of the building is welcomed as his ministry works towards transforming Guyana’s health sector. The minister said that with the admission of more students into the College, there will be more medically trained persons entering the healthcare system.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohammed Martin briefly related that the project underwent a lengthy design process and expressed gratitude for the commencement of the project.