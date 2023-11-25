 MVP Sports Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football Quarterfinals unfolds today

Latest update November 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The MVP Sports School Girls Under-11 Football Championship, organised by the Petra Organisation, is hitting its stride as it strides into the crucial quarter-final phase at the Ministry of Education (MoE) grounds. Today’s schedule brims with a flurry of matches, promising an exhilarating day of play. Excitement crackles in the air as we gear up for this pivotal juncture in the tournament.
This event, designed to nurture budding talent and instill the values of sportsmanship, has drawn teams from regions six, five, and one. The competition has been a canvas for these young athletes to showcase their skills and determination. Now, as we approach the climax of this much-anticipated event, the anticipation is palpable for the thrilling clashes ahead.
Out of a pool of 20 teams, eight have emerged triumphantly from the group stages, each harbouring ambitions of hoisting the coveted trophy. These aspiring footballers have exhibited remarkable prowess, teamwork, and resilience throughout the tournament. As we edge closer to the pinnacle, the spotlight intensifies on these young athletes who undoubtedly represent the future stars of women’s football.
The action-packed quarter-finals commence with Potaro Primary’s swift strikers taking on West Ruimveldt at 12:00 pm. Following this, St John the Baptiste Primary clashes with Smith Memorial, while defending champions North Georgetown face off against Tucville Primary before an exciting showdown between Marian Academy and Friendship Primary to culminate the quarter finals matchups. However, there will also be clashes between F.E Pollard and One Mile Primary followed by Genesis Academy and St Aloysius Primary.
Beyond merely a competitive arena, the Petra Organisation extends the reach of football through this tournament, fostering inspiring narratives and sporting camaraderie. The teams vie for a grand prize of $150,000 earmarked for a school project chosen by the winners. Runner-ups to the fourth-placed team will seize $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, for similar school projects. Additionally, the top four teams will receive $100,000, $50,000, $50,000, and $50,000 worth of sports gear. Teams securing fourth to eighth place will also be granted $25,000 in sports equipment.
