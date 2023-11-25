Latest update November 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man charged for stabbing Corentyne resident to death during fight

Nov 25, 2023

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old construction worker was on Friday charged for the murder of Ramanand Mingo who was fatally stabbed to death on Sunday at a shop in John’s Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead, Ramanand Mingo

Andrew Seegobin of Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice made his first court appearance at the Reliance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where the murder charge was read to him.

Seegobin was represented by Attorney-at-Law Mursaline Bacchus.

He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until December 11, 2023.

It was reported that Mingo, who was also a construction worker, was stabbed at around 22:50h on Sunday during an argument with the suspect.

The police had reported that Mingo had left his home on Sunday to play cricket in the area and was later seen imbibing at a supermarket on John’s Public Road, when his brother arrived at the said location and took him away. While on their way home, the duo stopped at Metalist Shop, located in the same community. There it was reported to investigators that Mingo had left his brother outside and went into the shop.

Mingo’s brother told police that shortly after waiting, he saw Mingo and the suspect arguing inside the shop. The man said upon seeing this, he went inside the business place to separate the two when he saw the suspect pull out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed his brother to his chest.

The injured man was picked up by his brother and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. One stab wound was seen to Mingo’s left side chest upon examination.

An investigation was subsequently launched and the suspect was apprehended after fleeing the scene.

