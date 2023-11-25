Letter to the Sports Editor – Students’ failure a reflection of the quality of leadership

Dear Sports Editor,

There is a general acknowledgment that when an overwhelming majority of students fail, it is an undeniable reflection of the quality of leadership the classroom has received.

This simply means that blame is rightly attributed to the teacher or by extension the system that must have failed to convey the correct methods of teaching, making it difficult for the students to perform outstandingly.

Well, as outlined by Football Enthusiast Gregory Smith (a name unfortunately synonymous with an evil deed that was conducted in Guyana’s political history) in a recent attempt to dissuade members of the electorate from voting for the Franklin Wilson-led slate, sought to cast doubt on the administrative acumen of the challenging group in the December 9 Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Electoral Congress.

Smith, unwittingly or for some inexplicable reason, disastrously exposed the incompetence of the Wayne Forde administration.

Smith spoke of the many shortcomings of members of Wilson’s slate but failed to realise that for the past eight years of Forde’s leadership, not much has been done to enhance the holistic development of the sport locally.

The grounds (playing areas) that he vigorously highlighted are in a similar state presently as described by him when those very members he criticised were in office.

During the period of Wilson’s reign, football discussions were of a positive nature, results were outstanding, competitions were frequent and the whole country was buzzing with excitement with the progressive path the sport had taken.

The offshoots of all this success for the corporate sector and small businesses were fantastic and the whole nation rallied around the Golden Jaguars.

There was nothing low-key about the game. It had taken its rightful place at the top of the sports list, relegating even one of the country’s premier sports (cricket) to play catchup.

The sport enjoyed unprecedented coverage across every section of media, while the conversation on every lip was that of the performance of the Golden Jaguars.

There can be no dispute that that era created by the outstanding performances of the Jaguars was the embodiment of national cohesion, everyone was on board.

Could we say the same about this era where a recent outstanding achievement was so subdued that even the most ardent lover of the sport knew little of it?

Forde has relegated the sport to its lowest ebb in terms of visibility and development and had it not been for the mastery of Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz and his Technical staff, one could just wonder where the sport would be.

No amount of international scouting could replace the importance of local development and visibility and the absence of these two vital components are the real reasons why the fan experience, grassroots development, and tangible corporate backing are missing.

To characterize Forde’s stewardship as a failure is going soft on him, there must be some number of adjectives added to truthfully depict his term in office.

His one-man rule is another feature that is being highlighted and criticized by many member associations, providing them with added motivation to inject new life into the administrative branch of the sport.

Wilson’s resume is loaded with experience at several levels in administration in the sport. He has been on committees such as FIFA Development, Concacaf Futsal, and CFU Media & Marketing among others.

He was instrumental in inking the first ever TV Rights deal to expose Guyana on the international stage, exposed several referees and assistants for regional and international engagements and here again the list goes on.

Any member of the electorate concerned with the current situation in the sport, following a thorough comparison of the two listed contestants for the top post, must conclude that Wilson be given the nod.

To do otherwise would not only be a disservice to the sport, but to all those young ball weavers who envisage a future in the game.

Wilson has armed himself with all the necessary tools to stem the decline, the proof of which lies in his own ability to manage at the highest level, but also to align with individuals who possess similar pedigree that will not allow any appearance of non-conformity with the policy to go unrestricted.

Wilson is the way to go voters.

Concerned Football fan.