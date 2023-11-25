Kevin Sinclair’s heroic 80 leads West Indies ‘A’ to dramatic one-wicket victory over South Africa ‘A’

Latest update November 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2023 Sports
SportsMax – In a thrilling conclusion to their four-day unofficial Test match, Kevin Sinclair played the role of hero as he scored an unbeaten half-century, guiding West Indies A to a nail-biting one-wicket victory over South Africa A in Benoni yesterday.
Facing a challenging situation with the tourists at 104-5, Sinclair showcased immense patience and skill, accumulating 80 crucial runs to secure the win for West Indies A, reaching 224-9 in 80.4 overs.
The day began with West Indies resuming their innings at eight without loss, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul on one and Zachary McCaskie on five. Unfortunately, McCaskie failed to add to his overnight score, becoming the first victim of Mihlali Mpongwana, who claimed three wickets in the inning. Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie formed a useful partnership for the second wicket, but it was disrupted when Dane Piedt dismissed McKenzie for 36, leaving the score at 75-2. The West Indies A faced a quick succession of wickets, with Mpongwana dismissing Chanderpaul for 35 and removing Kavem Hodge for 12, bringing the team to 104-4.
Duanne Olivier and Hardus Viljoen continued the pressure, removing Tevin Imlach and Joshua da Silva, leaving the West Indies A at a precarious 114-6 and in danger of defeat. However, Sinclair, the Player of the Match, stood firm. The bowling all-rounder, known for his ability to lead late-order revivals, played a match-winning knock, scoring the majority of the remaining runs. Facing 150 balls, Sinclair hit eight fours and two sixes during his resilient innings.
Jayden Seales contributed 12 runs, and Jair McAllister, coming in with the tourists still 53 runs away from their target, finished not out on seven.
Mpongwana led the South African bowling attack with figures of 3-25, while Viljoen and Piedt took two wickets each in the losing cause. Sinclair’s heroics ensured a memorable victory for West Indies A in a thrilling encounter against South Africa A.
