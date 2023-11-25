Guyanese artist wins Harris Paints regional competition

Kaieteur News – Guyanese artist, Mrs. Naz Ally, has won Harris Paints “Harris Man” competition. The digital campaign was launched on Facebook for the month of October and attracted over 50 entries mainly from St. Vincent, Dominica, St. Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica and the largest audience of all, accounting for nearly 50% of the entries was in Guyana.

The paint company said it received “a terrific response” to its call to artists across the Caribbean for persons to re-create the enduring “Harris Man”- brand icon.

Luke Ticknor, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said that this was one of Harris Paints’ most successful competitions in terms of engagement and that the large take up among Guyanese consumers was a testament to the creativity and resourcefulness the country is known for – and to Guyana’s love of the Harris brand, which has been the best-selling premium paint in the market for over 30 years.

The “Harris Man” brand icon came to life in Barbados 50 years ago when the company was founded, and has been a key part of the brand’s identity, representing Harris’ spirit of putting customers first and going the extra mile.

The lucky winner, Mrs. Ally, took home 10 gallons of paint for her lovely illustration of the “Harris Man”, which she created in pencil and crayon. On hearing the news, she said she was quite surprised because there were a lot of beautiful entries; however, she was very happy for the prize to help paint up her home for Christmas. Mrs. Ally chose an eye-catching aquamarine called ‘Pleasant Stream In Harris’ premium Ultima Plus Satin for her exterior, and selected Harris Porch & Patio in Grey for the yard.

“We are very pleased at the very high level of interest this event attracted”, declared Mr. Ticknor who shared that the company had reached over 265,000 persons on social media and had more than 14,000 post engagements. He pointed out that there was still time for customers in Guyana who had missed out on the contest to take advantage of Harris’ Level Up promotion, which is offering many lucrative discount offers running through 30 December, and giving every customer the chance to instantly win one of 50 $20,000 grocery vouchers or one of 100 $5,000 gas vouchers, and the chance to win the grand prize of $500,000.