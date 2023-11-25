Four Guyanese fishermen missing at sea for nine days

Kaieteur News – Four Guyanese fishermen have failed to return home after leaving the coastlands nine days ago to assist another fishing boat stranded at sea with mechanical problems.

Missing are Hazrat Razack called “Denno” of Lot 742 Belle West Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Cyscil Persaud called “Dallas” of Sisters Village, WBD, Vickram Singh, of Longpond, WBD, and Worrin Yipsam called “Powas” of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The men left on November 16 in a red boat called ‘Assiya’, and have not been seen or heard from since. Their loved ones fear the worst since the fishing vessel they had gone to rescue returned to shore this morning. The crew told them that they had not seen the men and were rescued by another fishing vessel.

Relatives have reported them missing and a team of Coast Guards have been dispatched to search for them.