Four Guyanese fishermen missing at sea for nine days

Latest update November 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Four Guyanese fishermen have failed to return home after leaving the coastlands nine days ago to assist another fishing boat stranded at sea with mechanical problems.
Missing are Hazrat Razack called “Denno” of Lot 742 Belle West Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Cyscil Persaud called “Dallas” of Sisters Village, WBD, Vickram Singh, of Longpond, WBD, and Worrin Yipsam called “Powas” of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The men left on November 16 in a red boat called ‘Assiya’, and have not been seen or heard from since. Their loved ones fear the worst since the fishing vessel they had gone to rescue returned to shore this morning. The crew told them that they had not seen the men and were rescued by another fishing vessel.
Relatives have reported them missing and a team of Coast Guards have been dispatched to search for them.
It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!
Nov 25, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Former Golden Jaguars stars Kayode McKinnon and Richard Reynolds have taken up positions as Head Coach and Goalkeeping Coach, respectively, for the Guyana’s Under-20...
Nov 25, 2023
Nov 25, 2023
Nov 25, 2023
Nov 25, 2023
Nov 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – The poor are great accumulators. Not necessarily of wealth for if this was the case, they would hardly... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]