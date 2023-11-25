Latest update November 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Cop receives 10 stitches to head for parting school boys’ fight

Nov 25, 2023

Kaieteur News – A policeman is nursing injuries to his head after he was hit in the head by a school boy while trying to part a fight. The law enforcement officer reportedly received 10 stitches to his head on Thursday.

Injured, Rameshwar Chunilall

Reports are that as the police attempted to break up the fight between two school boys, one of the boys, a 5th former vented his anger on the police identified as 23-year-old Rameshwar Chunilall and lashed him to the head with a piece of wood.

Chunilall, a traffic cop, is attached to the Cove and John Police Station.

Reports are that at around 15:40hrs on Thursday, Chunilall was performing traffic duties at Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when he saw his assailant fighting with another school boy.

Chunilall intervened with the aim of stopping the boys from fighting. However, his intervention was unwelcomed and he was struck to the head. The injured Chunilall was taken to the Nabaclis Health Centre where he received stitches for his wound and sent away.

The juvenile is in custody assisting with further investigations.

