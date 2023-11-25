CARICOM heads must show united front in support of Guyana amidst Venezuela’s aggression

Kaieteur News – It is imperative that the Heads of Government within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) show a united front before Venezuela conducts its December 3 referendum in relation to the border controversy.

This is the position taken by the International Relations Expert, Guyanese Professor Dr. Mark Kirton.

Addressing an auditorium packed with students at the Bishops’ High School on Friday, Dr. Kirton called for a meeting of the regional Heads to show its unwavering support for Guyana in the face of Venezuela’s increased aggression.

“I reiterate the call for a meeting of CARICOM Heads before the 3rd of December with the sole item on the agenda being the existential threat to Guyana’s sovereignty and a pledge for unequivocal and unwavering support for Guyana,” Dr. Kirton said.

Dr. Kirton believes too that there should be consideration for an enhanced regional security system to serve as part of a broader international strategic deterrence mission.

“We need enhanced robust relationships with countries like Brazil and greater alliance with countries not only in this hemisphere but also with the African Union and the BRICS, Russia…We have to go to all of those who have been, in a sense, on the fence and get the unequivocal support from our own brothers and sisters in the region,” Dr. Kirton said likening the situation with Venezuela to that of a class bully.

He said that is the reason for Guyana’s Regional Allies to show its support.

Meanwhile, CARICOM has been showing its support for Guyana amidst the ongoing threats by Venezuela by issued written statements.

In its most recent statement, CARICOM reiterated its support for the judicial process to be followed and expressed hope that Venezuela will engage fully in that process before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award in relation the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

“CARICOM earnestly hopes that Venezuela is not raising the prospect of using force or military means to get its own way in this controversy over territory. After all, it has been the long-standing position of Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Venezuela that our region must remain a zone of peace,” Dr. Kirton said.