Black Friday is nat a Guyanese thing!

Latest update November 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Some people drive 100 miles on Thursday night fuh go and see what bargains dem gan get in de Black Friday Sale at one of dem big stores in Georgetown. But nuff of dem does complain about not attending some event because de distance is too far.
People line up for hours and nah complain in order fuh wait till de store does open. But put dem in a short line in a Passport Office or de Bank and dem gan write long, long letter to de newspapers complaining about how long dem gat to wait. Dat is how we does roll in Guyana.
Dem boys want tell dem that Black Friday does come after Thanksgiving and none of dem two things nah part of Guyanese tradition. In Guyana, Burnham teach we dat yuh does line up and ask wah sharing or selling afterwards. In dem old days, yuh does see a line, join it and then ask what going on. Is suh we used to roll.
Long ago, yuh used to gat nuff of dem department stores does gat sale. But these days, yuh does gat fuh ask fuh discount because dem boys nah know de last day dem see a sale advertise.
So dem boys seh Guyanese now getting accustomed to “Sale!” So much so dat some of dem small stores does put up sign mark “Sales!” when dem really mean “Sale”.
It remind dem boys of de time a husband and his wife are shopping in de supermarket. De husband picks up a case of Budweiser and puts it in their cart.
“What do you think yuh doing?” asks the wife.
“They’re on sale, only $10 for 24 cans” he replies.
“Put them back, we can’t afford them” demands the wife, and they carry on shopping.
A few aisles farther on, the woman picks up a $20 jar of face cream and puts it in the basket.
“What do you think you’re doing?” asks the husband.
“It’s my face cream. It makes me look beautiful,” replies the wife.
Her husband retorts: “So does 24 cans of Budweiser, and it’s half the price.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!
