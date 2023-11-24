West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for victory in final day clash against South Africa ‘A’ in Benoni

Latest update November 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2023 Sports
SportsMax – The West Indies ‘A’ team faces a challenging task on the final day of their four-day unofficial Test match against South Africa ‘A,’ needing 216 runs for victory in Benoni.
Resuming on three without loss on Thursday, trailing by 24, South Africa ‘A,’ who declared at 287-9 in their first innings, were eventually dismissed for 250, setting a target of 224 for the West Indies ‘A.’ At stumps, the West Indies ‘A’ stood at eight without loss.
South Africa’s second innings was anchored by opener Neil Brand, who had scored all three runs in their overnight score. Brand’s impressive knock of 104, comprising 219 deliveries with 14 fours, was the sole score over 50 for the home team. His patient innings aimed to set a challenging target for the West Indies ‘A’ as they sought a victory on the final day.
Brand played pivotal roles in partnerships throughout the innings, including a second-wicket stand of 61 with Zubayr Hamza (30) and a fourth-wicket alliance of 55 with David Bedingham (23). A fifth-wicket partnership of 44 with Clyde Fortuin contributed to South Africa ‘A’s attempt to establish a worthwhile target.
However, wickets began to fall regularly after Fortuin’s dismissal for 20, and South Africa ‘A’ ultimately reached 250 all out. Brand was the ninth man out with the score at 223. Late contributions from Duanne Oliver (14) and Tshepo Moreki (17 from 15) added valuable runs to the innings.
Leading the bowling attack for the West Indies ‘A,’ Akeem Jordan took 3-58, while Jaydon Seales, Kevin Sinclair, and Shermon Lewis each claimed two wickets.
As the West Indies ‘A’ looks to secure victory on the final day, Zachary McCaskie (5) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (1) will resume their innings when play begins. The team will need a strong batting performance to achieve the target of 216 runs set by South Africa ‘A’ and claim victory in this closely contested unofficial Test match.
