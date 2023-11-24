Latest update November 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for victory in final day clash against South Africa ‘A’ in Benoni

Nov 24, 2023 Sports

SportsMax The West Indies ‘A’ team faces a challenging task on the final day of their four-day unofficial Test match against South Africa ‘A,’ needing 216 runs for victory in Benoni.

Resuming on three without loss on Thursday, trailing by 24, South Africa ‘A,’ who declared at 287-9 in their first innings, were eventually dismissed for 250, setting a target of 224 for the West Indies ‘A.’ At stumps, the West Indies ‘A’ stood at eight without loss.

South Africa’s second innings was anchored by opener Neil Brand, who had scored all three runs in their overnight score. Brand’s impressive knock of 104, comprising 219 deliveries with 14 fours, was the sole score over 50 for the home team. His patient innings aimed to set a challenging target for the West Indies ‘A’ as they sought a victory on the final day.

Brand played pivotal roles in partnerships throughout the innings, including a second-wicket stand of 61 with Zubayr Hamza (30) and a fourth-wicket alliance of 55 with David Bedingham (23). A fifth-wicket partnership of 44 with Clyde Fortuin contributed to South Africa ‘A’s attempt to establish a worthwhile target.

West Indies 'A' team faces a challenging task on the final day of their four-day unofficial Test match against South Africa 'A,' needing 216 runs for victory.

West Indies ‘A’ team faces a challenging task on the final day of their four-day unofficial Test match against South Africa ‘A,’ needing 216 runs for victory.

However, wickets began to fall regularly after Fortuin’s dismissal for 20, and South Africa ‘A’ ultimately reached 250 all out. Brand was the ninth man out with the score at 223. Late contributions from Duanne Oliver (14) and Tshepo Moreki (17 from 15) added valuable runs to the innings.

Leading the bowling attack for the West Indies ‘A,’ Akeem Jordan took 3-58, while Jaydon Seales, Kevin Sinclair, and Shermon Lewis each claimed two wickets.

As the West Indies ‘A’ looks to secure victory on the final day, Zachary McCaskie (5) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (1) will resume their innings when play begins. The team will need a strong batting performance to achieve the target of 216 runs set by South Africa ‘A’ and claim victory in this closely contested unofficial Test match.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

Nov 24, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Cara Lodge Hotel on Quamina Street witnessed the official launch of the much-anticipated Fourth Annual KFC Goodwill Tournament. Scheduled to unfold between December 12th...
Read More
Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton Award 

Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton...

Nov 24, 2023

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for victory in final day clash against South Africa ‘A’ in Benoni

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for...

Nov 24, 2023

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after corruption probe by International Cricket Council

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after...

Nov 24, 2023

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Nov 24, 2023

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s @ T30 Inter County continues this weekend

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s...

Nov 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]